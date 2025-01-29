News
Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 29, 2025

Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Overseas Star Elevated to Leadership Role in SA20, Key Role Awaits in IPL 2025

The overseas player for Mumbai Indians, Will Jacks, has been made the vice-captain of Pretoria Capitals in SA20.

The management decided to take this decision after a poor performance in 7 matches of SA20, where they had won only one match under the leadership of Riley Rossouw. Kyle Verreynne has been appointed as the new captain of Pretoria Capitals.

The new leadership change immediately impacted as Pretoria Capitals defeated Joburg Super Kings by 6 wickets. Joburg Super Kings were bowled out just for 99 runs, and the target was chased within 12 overs by Pretoria Capitals. This was their second win in eight games, keeping their playoffs hopes alive.

ALSO READ:

Performance Of Will Jacks In SA20

Will Jacks started the tournament excellently, scoring a half-century in the first match. But since then, he hasn’t been able to deliver consistent performances with the bat, scoring 186 runs in 7 innings at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 130.06, including 2 half-centuries.

With the ball, he has been fairly good. He has taken 4 wickets in 5 innings and holds an economy of 6.40. Jacks will be looking for more good performances in the tournament, which could help his team to reach the top 4.

Expected to play a Pivotal Role in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians acquired Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crore. He was brilliant for RCB last season where he scored 230 runs in 8 matches and had helped his team to qualify for the playoffs.

Will Jacks is expected to play a key role for MI in IPL 2025. He can be used to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma or could be used in the middle order. He will also provide Mumbai Indians with a useful option with the ball and can contribute by taking wickets.

MI
Mumbai Indians
Pretoria Capitals
SA20
SA20 2025
Will Jacks

