News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli KL Rahul
News
Last updated: January 29, 2025

Batting Positions For Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Revealed For Their Ranji Trophy Return

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Both players will be looking to get some much-needed practice in match conditions ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli KL Rahul

Virat Kohli is set to return to domestic cricket after 12 long years, with his last outing coming back in 2012. On the other hand, KL Rahul will be playing for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since 2020. Both players will be looking to get some much-needed practice in match conditions ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025, in which the duo will be a part.

Speaking about Kohli’s batting position, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni confirmed that the Indian star will bat in his natural slot like he does in the longest format – at No.4.

Speaking to PTI, Badoni said, “He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently. I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back-to-back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya.”

KL Rahul, who will be representing Karnataka in their match against Haryana, has been assigned the No.3 place in the batting lineup, coach Yere Goud clarified.

ALSO READ:

Aadhaar card rule implemented to watch Virat Kohli in action

Interestingly, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has introduced a last-minute regulation for spectators planning to visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli in action during Delhi’s final Ranji Trophy group match against Railways.

Initially, the DDCA had announced free entry for fans, anticipating a crowd of nearly 10,000 at the venue, with access through Gate No. 16 and 17. However, under the newly implemented rule, spectators must carry both the original and a photocopy of their Aadhaar card for entry to be eligible to enter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

KL Rahul
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

Kuldeep Yadav

After Virat, KL Rahul, Another Top Indian Star Set To Play in the Last Round of Ranji Trophy League Matches

He has also been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Haider Ali BPL 2025 Chittagong Kings

6, 6, 6, 6 – Pakistan youngster slams four consecutive sixes to win BPL 2025 game [WATCH]

The youngster hasn't played international cricket for over an year
January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians still in race to buy Hundred franchise

KKR, CSK Withdraw From Hundred Sale; Mumbai Indians, SRH Still in the Race to Buy One Franchise

The Mumbai Indians owners are targeting a London-based franchise.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Wriddhiman Saha KKR IPL coaching role rejection

Former India Wicketkeeper Reveals He Turned Down KKR Coaching Offer For IPL 2025

The 40-year-old is set to play his final game in competitive cricket from tomorrow
January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Suryakumar Yadav

‘He Has Failed’: Harbhajan Singh Exposes This India Star for Loss Against England in 3rd T20I

It was a difficult loss to digest since India was in control for the most part of the game.
January 29, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Former CSK Batter Defends Hardik Pandya’s Strike-Rate in Underwhelming Knock Against England in Rajkot

Former CSK Batter Defends Hardik Pandya’s Strike-Rate in Underwhelming Knock Against England in Rajkot

Rayudu admitted that Hardik batted well under testing batting conditions when wickets fell around him.
January 29, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy