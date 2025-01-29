Batting Positions For Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Revealed For Their Ranji Trophy Return

Both players will be looking to get some much-needed practice in match conditions ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli is set to return to domestic cricket after 12 long years, with his last outing coming back in 2012. On the other hand, KL Rahul will be playing for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since 2020. Both players will be looking to get some much-needed practice in match conditions ahead of the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025, in which the duo will be a part.

Speaking about Kohli’s batting position, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni confirmed that the Indian star will bat in his natural slot like he does in the longest format – at No.4.

Speaking to PTI, Badoni said, “He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently. I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back-to-back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya.”

KL Rahul, who will be representing Karnataka in their match against Haryana, has been assigned the No.3 place in the batting lineup, coach Yere Goud clarified.

ALSO READ:

Aadhaar card rule implemented to watch Virat Kohli in action

Interestingly, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has introduced a last-minute regulation for spectators planning to visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli in action during Delhi’s final Ranji Trophy group match against Railways.

Initially, the DDCA had announced free entry for fans, anticipating a crowd of nearly 10,000 at the venue, with access through Gate No. 16 and 17. However, under the newly implemented rule, spectators must carry both the original and a photocopy of their Aadhaar card for entry to be eligible to enter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.