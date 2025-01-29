New CSK Recruit for IPL 2025 in the Pipeline for Selection for England Test Tour After Ranji Trophy Heroics

He was acquired for INR 3.4 crores by the five-time IPL winners.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recruit from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, Anshul Kamboj is turning heads with his sensational pace bowling in the domestic circuit.

Acquired for INR 3.4 crores by the five-time IPL winners, the Haryana pacer is now reportedly on the radar of national selectors for the England Test tour in June.

Interestingly, Kamboj is nicknamed ‘AK 47’ (since his jersey number is 47) by the Haryana dressing room for terrorising batters and his numbers serve as a testament to that.

In the four Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches he has played so far, Kamboj has snared 22 wickets, which also includes an incredible 10-wicket haul in an innings. In total this season, the 24-year-old has taken 38 scalps in red-ball cricket.

1⃣ innings 🤝 1⃣0⃣ wickets 👏



Historic Spell 🙌



3⃣0⃣.1⃣ overs

9⃣ maidens

4⃣9⃣ runs

1⃣0⃣ wickets 🔥



Watch 📽️ Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's record-breaking spell in the 1st innings against Kerala 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RcNP3NQJ2y — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024

ALSO READ:

Anshul Kamboj can be a handy addition in English conditions

India suffered a forgetful Test season, losing to New Zealand at home and then relinquishing the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after retaining it for almost 10 years.

With India’s next Test assignment being the five-match series against the Three Lions in June, the management is expected to make changes in a bid to turn around their fortunes in the longest format.

It will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as the Men in Blue will aim to start on a strong note after missing out on the WTC Final berth this time around following the BGT loss.

Given Anshul’s recent performances with the red-ball, he definitely has the stats to back his cause. India already has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj as the frontline pacers but keeping a wicket-taking option who can hit the deck hard like Kamboj can be a handy addition in the English conditions.

Kamboj can also give good competition to the likes of Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna amongst others for the extra pacer spot in the playing XI.

