CSK Devon Conway injured in SA20 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 28, 2025

CSK Star WALKS OFF Injured After Ball Hits Forearm During SA20 Clash, Concern Rises For IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

CSK will be praying that his injury isn't too serious.

CSK Devon Conway injured in SA20 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were dealt a major scare ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as one of their star batters Devon Conway got struck badly in his forearm during the ongoing SA20 2025.

Playing for CSK’s sister franchise Joburg Super Kings, Conway received a strong blow while standing at the non-striker’s end after batter Faf du Plessis, using the full swing of his bat, bludgeoned an Eathan Bosch delivery at the Kiwi. The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the third over of the Super Kings’ innings.

The ball hit Conway’s right hand and ricocheted onto the stumps, as he could be seen wincing in pain. With no way to escape, Conway took the hit and the impact forced him to eventually leave the field.

The CSK and New Zealand opener returned to the dressing room with the physio for the time being, having retired hurt.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ:

Devon Conway will be crucial for CSK in IPL 2025

CSK will be praying that Conway’s injury isn’t too serious. Conway, who was secured for INR 6.25 crores by the five-time IPL champions at the IPL 2025 auction, will be crucial for the franchises’s ambition of winning the title for a record sixth time.

He has been a consistent run-scorer for CSK in the past few seasons. In IPL 2023, he topped the batting charts for CSK and was the third-highest scorer that season with 672 runs at a stellar average of 51.69, comprising six fifties to his name.

Given his impetus at the top of the batting order, he is once again expected to play a crucial role for the IPL heavyweights in the upcoming edition.

Chennai Super Kings
Devon Conway
IPL 2025
Joburg Super Kings
SA20 2025

