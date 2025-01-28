Latest Punjab Kings Sensation Returns to Ranji Trophy Side After Compelling Performances in U23 Competition

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Suryansh Shedge for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Punjab Kings’ young sensation Suryansh Shedge has been recalled to Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad for their final fixture. They will face Meghalaya at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, starting January 30.

Suryansh amassed a fantastic 71-ball ton against Bihar in the U-23 COL CK Nayudu Trophy at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana. He hit nine boundaries and five maximums with the willow, scoring 66% of runs via fours and sixes.

His last First Class appearance came against Odisha in November last year. In this game, he scored 79 runs in 36 balls, including seven boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 219.44. He later played for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, contributing with both bat and ball.

Now that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are no longer available due to national duties, Suryansh has been re-added to the squad and will likely feature in the XI. He has nine outings in First Class cricket, accumulating 343 runs at an average of 49, with three fifties and the best of 99.

How can Punjab Kings use Suryansh Shedge in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Suryansh Shedge for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. They should use him as a finisher, for he consistently has been doing this job for his domestic side Mumbai across formats.

He might not have had enough opportunities, but with the Impact Player rule, PBKS can utilise him as they want. He can bat in the death overs and provide impetus to the innings in the lower order, something Ashutosh Sharma did brilliantly for PBKS last season.

PBKS can also use him in the main XI since he can give a couple of overs with the ball by slotting Nehal Wadhera as their impact player. This will provide more bowling options and make the team more flexible.

He is also in the form, and PBKS should utilise it as much as possible. Ashutosh was the story of IPL 2024, and Suryansh Shedge can be the same in the fresh season of the toughest T20 league.

Mumbai Squad for Last Ranji Trophy Fixture vs Meghalaya

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar

