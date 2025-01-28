Underwhelming! How SRH Stars Fared in Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Ahead of IPL 2025

The IPL 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad, made some good signings during the IPL 2025 auction. They have some of the best overseas players in their squad, but their Indian contingent lacks depth, as some players are yet to excel in the IPL.

In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 6 matches, which took place from January 23 to January 26, not many SRH players featured.

SRH retained five players before the auction, including Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who did an excellent job in IPL 2024.

Both of them missed the sixth round of Ranji Trophy due to international duty. Mohammed Shami, who was bought in this auction, also missed out for the same reason. Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Harshal Patel were not part of their respective squads.

As for the SRH players who did play, their performances were below expectations. This does not inspire much confidence in SRH about their players’ recent form, and they will be hoping for better performances in the next round, starting on January 30. Let’s look at how SRH player performed in the Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

SRH Players Performances in Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024–25

Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar played for Karnataka in Round 6 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Punjab. Batting at 6 in the first innings, he made 34 off 64 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In the second innings, he did not bat as Karnataka won by an innings and 207 runs. Abhinav will look to score big in the next round. He is also expected to be a key middle-order player for SRH in IPL 2025.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, who is currently out of the central contract, played in the 6th round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Jharkhand against Chhattisgarh. The Jharkhand skipper did not perform well in the first innings, managing only 23 runs off 22 balls, including 2 sixes.

His batting did not come in the second innings as Jharkhand were chasing a small target of 105, which they achieved with 8 wickets in hand. After being released by MI, SRH bought him, and he is expected to bat at No. 3 for them in the upcoming season.

Player Team Performances Abhinav Manohar Karnataka 34 Ishan Kishan Jharkhand 23 Sachin Baby Kerala 2 & 3 Jaydev Unadkat Saurashtra 1/16 & 0/8

Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby represented Kerala in Round 6 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Madhya Pradesh. He had a terrible match. In the first innings, he was dismissed for 2 off 12 balls. When Kerala was chasing a big target of 363 in the second innings, he was out for 3 off 14 balls. The good news for his team was that the game ended in a draw.

The Kerala skipper had a poor outing in Round 6 and will be hoping to improve his game in the upcoming round. For SRH, he might have to sit on the bench in the upcoming season. If he continues to struggle in domestic cricket, it will be very difficult for him to get any opportunities in the IPL 2025 season.

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat played for Saurashtra in Round 6 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Delhi. In the first innings, he bowled only 5 overs and took 1 wicket for 16 runs. In the second innings, he bowled just 2 overs, as it was a spin-friendly wicket and the spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja, did the job.

He will look to deliver a good performance in the next round. Till now, he has performed fairly well in this season. He has taken 19 wickets in 6 matches. In the next season of IPL, he might sit on the bench as SRH have bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel in their side.

