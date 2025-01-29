News
Kuldeep Yadav
News
Last updated: January 29, 2025

After Virat, KL Rahul, Another Top Indian Star Set To Play in the Last Round of Ranji Trophy League Matches

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has also been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025

Kuldeep Yadav

With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul set to play for Delhi and Karnataka respectively, another Indian star will also feature in the final league round in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been named in the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs and the subsequent Champions Trophy 2025, will play for the Uttar Pradesh team for their match against Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Kuldeep is returning after undergoing a groin surgery and the practice in match conditions will be helpful before he participates in the international games. He hasn’t played any competitive cricket in the interim with his last outing coming during India’s first Test against New Zealand in October last year.

Kuldeep Yadav will be clinical for India’s success in Champions Trophy 2025

The 30-year-old spinner will spearhead India’s spin department in the prestigious ICC event next. He will have the backing of all-rounders Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department.

Kuldeep Yadav has become an integral part of India’s limited-overs squad. The 30-year-old was instrumental in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 and played a significant role in their runner-up finish at the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

With India set to compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, Kuldeep’s contributions will be vital in their pursuit of reclaiming the title, which they last secured in 2013.

India will begin their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a highly anticipated showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

