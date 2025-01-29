How to Watch Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming & Telecast Details, Venue, Date & Time

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live streaming of Delhi vs Railways in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website.

Following subpar returns in the recent Australia tour, former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli is set to ply his trade in domestic cricket in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Notably, Kohi will be returning to FC cricket after 12 long years, with his last outing coming back in 2012.

With the England ODI series and the marquee Champions Trophy 2025 lined up next, the Ranji game will help Kohli get some much-needed practice in match conditions and hone his skills.

Notably, the dynamic right-hander was also offered the captaincy role for the upcoming Delhi vs Railways Elite Group D clash but he graciously turned it down.

Furthermore, while there were no initial plans of live streaming or broadcasting the match, the BCCI took a U-turn after Kohli’s participation was confirmed.

ALSO READ:

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Delhi vs Railways match be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi vs Railways will start on January 30, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.

What time is the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Delhi vs Railways match?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi vs Railways will begin from 9:30 AM IST.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where can you stream Delhi vs Railways Online in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live streaming of Delhi vs Railways in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Telecast: Where to watch Delhi vs Railways Live on TV in India?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 live telecast of Delhi vs Railways in India won’t be available on TV.

Delhi Team News

Given that Virat didn’t take over the captaincy reins, young batter Ayush Badoni will continue in the role. Delhi will however be without Rishabh Pant, who was available for the last game against Saurashtra.

Virat Kohli is anticipated to take on the No. 4 batting position, a role in which he has consistently excelled throughout his Test career. His presence in Delhi’s batting lineup is expected to play a vital role in anchoring the innings and providing stability.

Delhi Probable Playing XI: Ayush Badoni (captain), Virat Kohli, Sanat Sangwan, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Arpit Rana, Sumit Mathur, Jonty Sidhu, Shivam Verma, Harsh Tyagi, and Navdeep Saini.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.