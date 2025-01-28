Virat Kohli Rejects Delhi Captaincy on Ranji Trophy Return, Backs LSG Youngster To Lead

Kohli is set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years.

Premier India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years as he gears up for Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Railways, starting from January 30. For the unversed, Kohli missed Delhi’s previous game against Saurashtra due to a neck sprain but will be fit before the next contest.

However, interestingly, the dynamic right-hander has turned down the leadership position after the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) offered him the same. Instead, Kohli has backed 25-year-old Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side. He insisted that Badoni should continue managing captaincy duties in order to not tinker with the team’s functioning.

Notably, India and Delhi cricketer Rishabh Pant also took a similar step last week when he featured and stepped aside from the leadership role.

Virat Kohli will look to address recent struggles

Virat Kohli has been experiencing a prolonged slump in Test cricket, which was particularly noticeable during the tour of Australia. Across nine innings, he managed to accumulate just 190 runs at an average of 23.75, with only two half-centuries to his name. The upcoming Ranji game will thus be crucial for the batting maestro to break past his shackles and get back in rhythm.

After this match, Virat Kohli will turn his attention to the 50-over format as India gears up for a three-match ODI series against England. This series will act as preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in February.

India’s next Test series is scheduled against England later in the year, making it unlikely for Kohli and other senior players to participate in further red-ball matches at this stage.

Kohli is aiming to regain form and confidence after a disappointing tour of Australia, with the goal of performing well in the critical international fixtures ahead.

