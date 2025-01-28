News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli
News
Last updated: January 28, 2025

Virat Kohli Rejects Delhi Captaincy on Ranji Trophy Return, Backs LSG Youngster To Lead

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli is set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years.

Virat Kohli

Premier India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years as he gears up for Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Railways, starting from January 30. For the unversed, Kohli missed Delhi’s previous game against Saurashtra due to a neck sprain but will be fit before the next contest.

However, interestingly, the dynamic right-hander has turned down the leadership position after the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) offered him the same. Instead, Kohli has backed 25-year-old Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side. He insisted that Badoni should continue managing captaincy duties in order to not tinker with the team’s functioning.

Notably, India and Delhi cricketer Rishabh Pant also took a similar step last week when he featured and stepped aside from the leadership role.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli will look to address recent struggles

Virat Kohli has been experiencing a prolonged slump in Test cricket, which was particularly noticeable during the tour of Australia. Across nine innings, he managed to accumulate just 190 runs at an average of 23.75, with only two half-centuries to his name. The upcoming Ranji game will thus be crucial for the batting maestro to break past his shackles and get back in rhythm.

After this match, Virat Kohli will turn his attention to the 50-over format as India gears up for a three-match ODI series against England. This series will act as preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in February.

India’s next Test series is scheduled against England later in the year, making it unlikely for Kohli and other senior players to participate in further red-ball matches at this stage.

Kohli is aiming to regain form and confidence after a disappointing tour of Australia, with the goal of performing well in the critical international fixtures ahead.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Badoni
Lucknow Super Giants
Ranji Trophy
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

Australia Set To Open With Star Middle-Order Batter Travis Head in Sri Lanka Tests

Sam Konstas To Be Dropped: Australia Set To Open With Star Middle-Order Batter in Sri Lanka Tests

He will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, which likely means rookie Sam Konstas, who performed well against India in the BGT, may have to be dropped.
January 28, 2025
Sagar Paul
England vs India T20 Team

England Pacer Hopes To Keep Up Wicket-Taking Form Heading Into Champions Trophy 2025

January 28, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Sunrisers All-Rounder Patrick Kruger Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener Tony De Zorzi

Sunrisers All-Rounder Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener

He featured in just one game this season, against the Pretoria Capitals, where he scored 10 runs and did not bowl.
January 28, 2025
Sagar Paul
AB de Villiers has criticised the inappropriate use of Heinrich Klaasen, who came to bat at No.6 in Durban Super Giants’ latest fixture against Paarl Royals in SA20.

AB De Villiers Unhappy With the Batting Position of Star SRH Batter in SA20 2025

AB feels the teams are not maximising the most, and they should let him get a base in the middle overs before exploding in the death overs.
January 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lauded Jomel Warrican for his marvellous performance in the team’s historic win in Multan.

‘As Amazing as Shamar in Australia’ – West Indies Captain Lauds Bowling Sensation for Match-winning Performance Against Pakistan

While comparing this win with their Gabba heroics last year, Brathwaite exclaimed this victory was equally amazing.
January 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
Jay Shah

Australia Legend Lashes Out at ICC; Calls Them an ‘Event Management Company’

January 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy