Mumbai Indians Talent Signs Up for ILT20 After SA20 Stint Ahead of Playoffs
News
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Mumbai Indians Talent Signs Up for ILT20 After SA20 Stint Ahead of Playoffs

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He played for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2025 but had a mediocre season.

Mumbai Indians Talent Signs Up for ILT20 After SA20 Stint Ahead of Playoffs

According to reports, Mumbai Indians talent Will Jacks joins ILT20 and will play for MI Emirates after a stint with Pretoria Capitals in SA20.

The English opener, Will Jacks, was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Will Jacks’ Underwhelming SA20 2025 Campaign

Will Jacks played for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2025 but had a mediocre season. He could score 225 runs in 10 matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 135.54, with two half-centuries.

His bowling wasn’t up to the mark, either, as he claimed just 4 wickets in 7 innings, though with a good economy rate of 6.47. The Pretoria Capitals as a team, too, did not do well and failed to make it to the playoff stage. They would have hoped for better form from Jacks, but he couldn’t deliver his best. However, he was not the only one, as other players also failed to perform for Pretoria Capitals this season.

ALSO READ:

Will Jacks Gets Another Chance with MI Emirates

After failing to deliver a strong performance in SA20, Will Jacks has another opportunity as he has been signed by MI Emirates ahead of the playoffs.

Jack’s inclusion will provide an all-rounder option because he can also bowl spin. Pairing him with Andre Fletcher, who has already scored 138 runs in four matches, can strengthen the opening partnership, especially during the powerplay. MI Emirates will be hoping for some good performances from Will Jacks.

