India Legend Makes Competitve Return Before IPL 2025, Teams Up With His Son

The former India cricketer made a return to the 22 yards for a KSCA third division club match.

52-year-old Rahul Dravid, who will coach Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, has caught people’s attention for joining his son Anvay in the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield 3rd division game against the Young Lions Club.

Despite being well past his playing prime, Dravid’s passion for cricket is a testament to his deep connection with the game that has made him one of the cricketing icons of India.

After losing the toss, the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) was put into bat. The team of the ‘Dravids’ scored 345-7 in 50 overs. Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay put up a vital 58(60) though his father only managed to score 10(8).

Dravid’s presence in the dressing room can reinforce dedication and discipline in these new buds of talent. This is an excellent opportunity for these young and emerging players to learn from one of the legends of the game.

Both the junior Dravids are set to become cricketers

Both of Dravid’s sons have taken after their father to join the sport. Anvay is an emerging wicketkeeper-batter, following his father’s footsteps. The 16-year-old was the highest run scorer in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 for Karnataka. He made a total of 357 runs with four half-centuries in just five matches. He has also emerged as the top run-getter while representing the Vijaya Cricket Club in the U-14 league tournament of Karnataka.

Rahul Dravid’s elder son Samit has also performed consistently for the state. The all-rounder was named in the India Under-19 for their home series against Australia U-19 in September 2024. However, the incident turned into a setback as he couldn’t play any match in that series due to his knee injury. Last year Samit’s 362 runs and 16 wickets in eight matches played a pivotal role in guiding Karnataka to their Cooch Behar Trophy win.

Anvay and Samit’s success reflects their father’s influence on the next generation.

