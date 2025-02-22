News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
shubman gill catch england odis
news
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Stat Reveals This India Player Has Dropped The Most Catches in All ODIs Since 2023

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill catch england odis

Rohit Sharma might be still cursing himself for missing a sitter on Axar Patel’s hat-trick ball against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. Axar could’ve become the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in the Champions Trophy but missed it in an agonising fashion. Seems like it is better for Rohit to take more catches in order to forget that gaffe and also improve catching efficiency percentage.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Rohit is among the fielders who got the most catch chances in ODIs since 2023 and put down the most of them.

More catches down than everyone else

Rohit has never been a slouch in the field but has failed to hold on to 10 chances in total, while majorly fielding inside the circle in order to discuss fields with his bowlers.

West Indies’ Brandon King has also seen 22 chances fall to him but completed 14 of them whereas Rohit completed 12.

According to the statistics, over 26 players have had 20-plus catching chances in men’s ODIs since 2023. Along with King, Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka has also managed to take 14 catches and foiled eight chances.

PlayerChancesDroppedCaughtEfficiency in %
Patthum Nissanka2371669.57
Glenn Phillips2371669.57
Charith Asalanka2281463.64
Brandon King2281463.64
Rohit Sharma22101254.55

New Zealand’s maverick fielder Glenn Phillips has had 23 chances and is much more efficient at 69.57 per cent. However, this might be the case of Phillips often flying towards the ball rather than the ball being hit straight at him.

Also Read:

Phillips has begun his time in Pakistan in fine fashion having scored his maiden ODI hundred in the Tri-series followed by a rapidfire 61 off 39 balls against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opening match. He also pulled off a stunner while fielding at point to dismiss Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan as the Black Caps won the match by 60 runs.

Rohit not the worst fielder but a poor catcher

Along with Phillips, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka has also recorded a catching efficiency of 69.57 per cent having completed 16 catches and put down seven.

Catching efficiency is an easily quantifiable method, but efforts to save runs still remain the most crucial part of a fielder’s role on the cricketing pitch. Rohit has done that multiple times while fielding inside the circle during the opening powerplay.

The mockery he received after dropping a simple catch was inevitable but it’s no different than many greats of the game who had butter fingers. The chatter might cease or increase depending on how he bats against Pakistan on Sunday.

Speaking of catches, Virat Kohli is four away from Australian legend Ricky Ponting’s tally of 160 ODI catches. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jaywardene, who has taken 218 catches in his 448 matches, is at the top of the list followed by Ponting and Kohli.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

India odi team champions trophy

Yuvraj Singh Identifies Key Player That Could Decide The India-Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

11:08 am
Samarnath Soory
Former RCB Star Pen County Deal Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Mystery Donation Sees Former RCB Star Pen County Deal Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

His first match for Gloucestershire will be against Kent in Canterbury on April 18.
10:14 am
Sagar Paul
kerala police helmet awareness message kerala ranji trophy 2025 final

Kerala Police Uses State’s Dramatic Ranji Trophy 2025 Final Entry to Spread Helmet Awareness

7:19 am
CX Staff Writer
pakistan champions trophy 2025 logo india vs bangladesh pcb complains

Technical Glitch or Intentional? PCB Complains to ICC About Champions Trophy 2025 Logo Missing ‘Pakistan’ in India vs Bangladesh Broadcast

PCB Complain over Champions Trophy 2025 logo missing 'Pakistan' during India game
6:49 am
CX Staff Writer
International Masters League

International Masters League T20 (IMLT20) 2025 Live Streaming:  Telecast Details For New Tournament Ft. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh

The first match will be played between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters on February 22.
3:57 pm
Samarnath Soory

Dramatic Entry: Kerala Set To Make Maiden Ranji Trophy Final With 2-Run Lead After Freak Dismissal Ends Gujarat’s Tournament

Kerala may reach the Ranji Trophy Final for the first time in 74 years.
2:36 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy