Mystery Donation Sees Former RCB Star Pen County Deal Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Former RCB player Cameron Green will play for Gloucestershire as he looks to earn a spot in the World Test Championship final.

Cameron Green Joins Gloucestershire for County Stint

Green, who is recovering from back surgery, is also hoping to return for WA by the end of the Sheffield Shield season. He will join his West Australian teammate Cameron Bancroft at the Division Two county team, signing a five-match deal for April and May before Australia’s WTC Final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

His first match for Gloucestershire will be against Kent in Canterbury on April 18, and his last game will be against Northamptonshire on May 23.

Club Member’s Contribution Makes Green’s Signing Possible

Gloucestershire revealed that signing 25-year-old Cameron Green was only possible because of a big financial contribution from one of the club’s members.

Club chair Peter Matthews thanked the donor, saying that their generosity helped the team sign Green without exceeding their budget.

“We are incredibly grateful for his generosity, which has enabled us to do this deal without going over the playing budget,” said chair Peter Matthews.

Peter Matthews expressed his excitement about Cameron Green joining Gloucestershire. He assured that the team would provide all the necessary support to ensure Green has a great experience in Bristol and performs well during his stay.

“We are delighted to welcome Cameron to Gloucestershire and will do everything we can to support him having an enjoyable and productive stay in Bristol,” he added.

Mark Alleyne Praises Cameron Green’s Talent

Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne is praising Cameron Green’s talent, saying there is no doubt about his abilities. He points out that Green is a valuable player for Australia, the world’s current top-ranked Test team, and thus his inclusion in Gloucestershire’s team is extremely valuable.

Alleyne further states that the team has high ambitions for all formats in 2025, and the signing of Green demonstrates their intent to succeed. He will add depth to the team and improve their prospects of playing well.

“Cameron Green’s ability is unquestionable. He usually operates in a key position for the best Test team in the world at the moment and having that pedigree in our camp is amazing for the players alongside him,” Glos head coach Mark Alleyne said.

“We have serious ambitions in all formats in 2025 and Cameron’s signing will reinforce this sentiment,” he added.

After undergoing surgery in Christchurch in October, Green began running at the start of the year and resumed batting in the nets in Perth in January. He aims to return to playing as a specialist batter before the domestic season concludes.

