Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Personally, he has been in top shape, having done a good job in SA20 2025, where he amassed 291 runs in 10 innings.

Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement

Former Mumbai Indians youngster Dewald Brevis continues his impressive form, strengthening his case as an IPL 2025 injury replacement with a brilliant century against the Lions in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One.

Dewald Brevis, who has played 10 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), registered for the IPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 75 lakh but went unsold.

Dewald Brevis Fights Alone as Titans Fall Just Short

Against the Lions, Titans were chasing a target of 301. Dewald Brevis batted in the middle order and delivered a stunning knock, scoring 102 runs off 72 deliveries with six fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 141.66.

He arrived at the crease in the 24th over when his team was at 130/3. Despite building small partnerships, he didn’t get much support from the other end. He fought hard but couldn’t take his team over the line, as Titans fell short by just five runs.

ALSO READ:

Brevis: A Strong Contender for Injury Replacements in IPL 2025

Even though Brevis would be delighted with his innings, he would also feel dissatisfied that he could not finish the game for his team. Personally, he has been in top shape, having done a good job in SA20 2025, where he amassed 291 runs in 10 innings and contributed significantly in getting MICT the championship.

With this type of form, he is making a serious case for IPL 2025. Although he went unsold in the auction, he may still be given a chance if any franchise seeks an injury replacement, and Brevis would definitely be among the top picks.

Dewald Brevis’ Century in Vain as Titans Lose by 5 Runs

Talking about the match, the Lions batted first and scored 301/9 in 49 overs. Reeza Hendricks scored 94, while Zubayr Hamza contributed 68 runs. For the Titans, Dayyaan Galiem took four wickets, and Roelof van der Merwe picked up two.

In response, the Titans fell just five runs short and were all out for 295. Dewald Brevis played a brilliant knock of 102, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 44. For the Lions, Codi Yusuf took four wickets, while Tshepo Moreki and Delano Potgieter picked up two each.

