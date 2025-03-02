News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Why is Devon Conway is not Playing for New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against India?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has replaced opener Devon Conway in the playing XI.

On March 2, opener Devon Conway was dropped from New Zealand’s playing XI against India in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter. The batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has replaced Conway in the team.

Conway is a good player of the spin. He could have been instrumental against India who are going with four spinners in this fixture. Furthermore, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is drier. A player skilled at playing against spin bowling would have been ideal. Conway’s poor form in the last two games of the CT might be one of the reasons to drop him. The 33-year-old accumulated just 10 against Pakistan and 30 against Bangladesh in the last two fixtures of the tournament.

Another reason to drop Devon Conway would be to accommodate Rachin Ravindra.

In the first CT fixture for New Zealand against Pakistan, Conway opened the innings followed by Daryl at No.4. In their second clash of the tournament against Bangladesh, Rachin returned to the playing XI while Daryl had to sit out. Rachin proved his selection worthy as he went on to score 112 runs in that match.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI for India and New Zealand

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Devon Conway
New Zealand

Related posts

Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Varun Chakravarthy In for Harshit Rana: Will India Play the KKR Spinner & Kuldeep Yadav Together in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final?

2:59 pm
Sagar Paul
India have made one change in their XI from their previous game, bringing in Varun Chakravarthy for Harshit Rana.

Why Is Harshit Rana Not Playing for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against New Zealand?

India have rested their lead speedster Harshit Rana for this game, as confirmed by Rohit.
2:59 pm
Darpan Jain

Hardik Pandya makes an impact again at Champions Trophy 2025, even if no one noticed

It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya is the most important member of India’s white-ball sides, even if he doesn’t contribute to the game.
12:57 pm
Darpan Jain
‘Want To Be the Best in the World’ – Heinrich Klaasen Declares Intention After 5th Successive ODI Fifty Sends South Africa to Semi-Final of Champions Trophy 2025

‘Want To Be the Best in the World’ – Heinrich Klaasen Declares Intention After 5th Successive ODI Fifty Sends South Africa to Semi-Final of Champions Trophy 2025

His innings came as a big contribution to South Africa's comprehensive seven-wicket win over England.
12:43 pm
Sagar Paul
‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Robin Uthappa Shuts Up India’s Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Ex-India Star Shuts Up Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team has been recieving a lot of flak for playing their matches in Dubai.
1:38 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

South Africa qualified for semis as Group B toppers
9:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy