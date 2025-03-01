‘No Point Dwelling on That’ – New Zealand All-Rounder Plays Down Unfair Advantage Debate Around India Ahead of Crucial Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

His response marked a good attitude, showing New Zealand is eager to embrace the conditions and compete instead of dwelling on outside factors.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell dismissed concerns about India having an advantage by playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches at the same venue.

Several cricket experts, including former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, Pakistan’s interim head coach Aaqib Javed, Australia’s regular captain Pat Cummins, and a well-known South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, have pointed out that India benefits from playing exclusively at the Dubai International Stadium. However, New Zealand are not focusing on this issue.

Before their final group-stage match against India on March 2, Bracewell made it emphatically clear that his side is more concerned about the challenge of adapting to varied conditions rather than complaining over any uneven advantage. When questioned regarding the perceived benefit India had, playing all their games at one venue while other teams have been shuffling between Pakistan and Dubai, Bracewell replied sensibly.

Michael Bracewell: No Point in Dwelling on the Decision

Bracewell explained that it was not worth commenting on the situation since it had been already made. Instead, he saw it as a great challenge for teams to acclimatize to different grounds and conditions. His response marked a good attitude, showing New Zealand are eager to embrace the conditions and compete instead of dwelling on outside factors.

“Look, it is what it is. It’s been decided, and that’s the way it is, and there’s no point dwelling on that. It’s part of what makes it exciting. I personally think it’s coming to a different ground and trying to figure out those different conditions. Yeah, not much more to say on that other than we’re excited to try and learn and play in different conditions,” Bracewell said.

