‘This Champions Trophy Was Just So Monotonous’ – Spinner Makes Bold Statement Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash

He questioned the future of the ODIs in modern-day cricket.

While the reputed ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is underway, retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a bold statement on his YouTube channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’. The Indian spinner questioned the relevance of the ODI format while reckoning it as “monotonous”.

“Before this Afghanistan versus England match I was wondering whether there is any future for ODI cricket. Until this Afghanistan vs England game, this champions trophy was just so monotonous,” Ashwin said.

Afghanistan, the rising team in the ongoing ICC tournament, claimed a stunning eight-run victory over England on February 26.

Furthermore, Ashwin questioned if the International Cricket Council (ICC) would be hosting the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa in 2027.

“The 50 over World Cup (2027) in South Africa is going to be a real challenge for the ICC. It is at the brink of a decision being made. Because the game is going so slow. It’s meandering along. I have a question in my mind that, is there a place for 50 overs in today’s cricket?” asked Ashwin.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests a remedy

While giving suggestions to revamp the 50-over format, Ashwin opined that bringing back the red ball in ODIs can be a masterstroke. The 38-year-old also accused the ICC of restricting India’s spin domination.

“In ODI there is no contest. Until 2013-14, ODI cricket was played with one ball. Before 2015, the new rule was implemented where five fielders were allowed in the circle and two balls were introduced. I think in many ways that rule was to nullify India’s spin domination. That is just my take”, stated the spinner.

India will next face New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai in the last match of the group stage. Both teams have fixed their spots in the semi-finals. The upcoming contest will decide the NRR going into the knockout stage of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.