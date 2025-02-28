News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 28, 2025

‘This Champions Trophy Was Just So Monotonous’ – Spinner Makes Bold Statement Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He questioned the future of the ODIs in modern-day cricket.

While the reputed ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is underway, retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a bold statement on his YouTube channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’. The Indian spinner questioned the relevance of the ODI format while reckoning it as “monotonous”.

“Before this Afghanistan versus England match I was wondering whether there is any future for ODI cricket. Until this Afghanistan vs England game, this champions trophy was just so monotonous,” Ashwin said.

Afghanistan, the rising team in the ongoing ICC tournament, claimed a stunning eight-run victory over England on February 26.

Furthermore, Ashwin questioned if the International Cricket Council (ICC) would be hosting the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa in 2027.

“The 50 over World Cup (2027) in South Africa is going to be a real challenge for the ICC. It is at the brink of a decision being made. Because the game is going so slow. It’s meandering along. I have a question in my mind that, is there a place for 50 overs in today’s cricket?” asked Ashwin.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests a remedy

While giving suggestions to revamp the 50-over format, Ashwin opined that bringing back the red ball in ODIs can be a masterstroke. The 38-year-old also accused the ICC of restricting India’s spin domination.

“In ODI there is no contest. Until 2013-14, ODI cricket was played with one ball. Before 2015, the new rule was implemented where five fielders were allowed in the circle and two balls were introduced. I think in many ways that rule was to nullify India’s spin domination. That is just my take”, stated the spinner.

India will next face New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai in the last match of the group stage. Both teams have fixed their spots in the semi-finals. The upcoming contest will decide the NRR going into the knockout stage of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Ravichandran Ashwin

Related posts

‘Many More 100s Left in Him’: KL Rahul Hails India’s Batting Icon Who Approaches 300th ODI

Virat Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI when India take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025.
10:13 pm
Vishnu PN
Afghanistan cricket team Champions Trophy 2025

Not Just Rashid Khan, 3 Other Key Players Who Have Been Driving Afghanistan’s Impressive ICC Tournament Performances

In ICC tournaments, Afghanistan have been more than just about one player in Rashid Khan.
9:27 pm
Vishnu PN

Injury Status Revealed! KL Rahul Provides Update Ahead of India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Both players had departed from the field during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.
11:27 pm
Disha Asrani

‘I will never compare eras’: India’s World Cup-Winning Batter Denies Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Comparisons

Virat Kohli has now struck 51 centuries in ODIs.
9:28 pm
Sreejita Sen

Jos Buttler Steps Down as England’s White-Ball Captain Following Early Exit from Champions Trophy 2025

England's next fixture is against South Africa on March 1 in Lahore.
11:39 pm
Disha Asrani

Former Pakistan Player Slams Younis Khan for Snubbing Them to Coach Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The Mohammad Rizwan-led team became the first host nation in ICC Champions Trophy history to exit the tournament without a win.
6:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy