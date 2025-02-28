News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 28, 2025

‘I will never compare eras’: India’s World Cup-Winning Batter Denies Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Comparisons

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Virat Kohli has now struck 51 centuries in ODIs.

During the ‘Dressing Room’ show, former batter Sunil Gavaskar refused to draw any comparisons between legendary batters of two different generations, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Gavaskar referred to such analysis as a “subcontinent weakness” while acknowledging that every era poses different challenges for the players.

“I will never compare eras because, you know, playing conditions are different, the pitches are different, the opposition is different. So it is very difficult to compare people. But that is only a weakness, if I might call it a weakness, amongst the subcontinent – our comparisons,” Gavaskar said.

Notably, after scoring 100 not out against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli now has 51 centuries in the 50-overs format. Earlier, he broke the master blaster’s record of highest ODI tons (49) by scoring 117 against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar

The veteran batter gave an example of how fans in other nations never bring out comparisons between their athletes.

“We will always compare players. Have you ever seen anybody asking, ‘Is Ricky Ponting a better player than Gregg Chappell?’…Nobody. Just accept the current players as they are. There is no comparison. It only happens in the subcontinent. We are all the time comparing,” he added.

Tendulkar scored 49 tons in ODIs and 51 in Tests to achieve a rare feat of scoring a century of centuries. He has scored a mammoth 34,357 runs throughout his entire career.

Currently, Kohli’s 82 international hundreds include 51 in ODIs, 30 in Tests, and one in T20I. After 17 years of his career so far, Kohli has scored 27,503 runs across all formats.

Kohli is part of the India’s squad for the ongoing ICC mega-event. India will face New Zealand as the league’s final fixture on March 2. Both teams have fixed their spots in the semi-finals. The upcoming contest is a matter of simply deciding the NRR going in the knockout stage of the tournament.

