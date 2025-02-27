India Star Takes Private Training Session on Rest Day Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against New Zealand

He had missed Team India's practice session on Wednesday.

Thursday was a rest day for the Indian cricket team ahead of their last Champions Trophy 2025 group stage match against New Zealand on Sunday. However, star batter Shubman Gill reportedly underwent a “personal training session” at Dubai’s ICC Academy.

Shubman Gill undergoes training session on rest day

According to the Times of India, Gill was accompanied by throwdown specialists and some members of the support staff. “Shubman Gill trained with members of the support staff for an informal session. Since it wasn’t an official training day, it looks like a personal session. But it wasn’t a marathon one and took place in the afternoon hours,” a source aware of the developments told the Times of India.

Gill and the team’s support staff were in their respective kits when they returned to the hotel in the evening. It couldn’t be confirmed if there was a big group since most of the players spent their day either in their hotel rooms or roaming around the city. Team India players had a session on Wednesday night and everyone, barring Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, attended that session.

Another session scheduled for Friday

The Men in Blue will also take part in another session on Friday, which will be their final session before Sunday’s encounter against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand will be holding their training session on Friday afternoon whereas India will have theirs in the night.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, skipped the training session on Wednesday due to an injury and only did shadow batting and light jogging, with strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai watching him closely.

Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals, with both of the teams beating Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Men in Blue defeated both their Asian counterparts by six wickets each. Shubman Gill has scored 147 runs from two matches so far, including an unbeaten century against Bangladesh.

