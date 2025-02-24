Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025?

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India secured a comfortable win against Pakistan in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, shortly after the start of the match, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami were seen on the bench, raising concerns about possible injuries.

Rohit seemed to have trouble with his hamstring while celebrating the wicket of Babar Azam. Shami, on the other hand, was suffering from an ankle problem during the fifth over and departed from the field for a while. Overall, he bowled eight overs, giving away 43 runs without any wickets.

When Shami and Rohit came back on the field, both of them were visibly comfortable. Shami bowled at the end, and Rohit played in the second innings without any indication of discomfort. This suggests that their injuries were not that serious. They should be available for the next game against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Expected to Be Fit for Next Match

During the post-match presentation, the skipper provided an update on his injury. He said that it was okay at the moment. This indicates that there is no major concern about his fitness.

“It (hamstring) is okay at the moment,” Rohit said.

Shreyas Iyer also commented on the condition of Rohit and Shami in the post-match conference. He said that, to his knowledge, both the players are fine and there is no concern regarding their injury. This further implied that their problems during the game were not too severe, and they should be fit for the next match.

“As far as I know, both Rohit and Shami are fine. There is no injury concern to them,” Shreyas said.

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With a week’s gap between their last game against Pakistan and their next encounter, both players will have enough time to recover and are most likely to be fit for the game.



