News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 24, 2025

Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

India secured a comfortable win against Pakistan in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, shortly after the start of the match, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami were seen on the bench, raising concerns about possible injuries.

Rohit seemed to have trouble with his hamstring while celebrating the wicket of Babar Azam. Shami, on the other hand, was suffering from an ankle problem during the fifth over and departed from the field for a while. Overall, he bowled eight overs, giving away 43 runs without any wickets.

When Shami and Rohit came back on the field, both of them were visibly comfortable. Shami bowled at the end, and Rohit played in the second innings without any indication of discomfort. This suggests that their injuries were not that serious. They should be available for the next game against New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Expected to Be Fit for Next Match

During the post-match presentation, the skipper provided an update on his injury. He said that it was okay at the moment. This indicates that there is no major concern about his fitness.

“It (hamstring) is okay at the moment,” Rohit said.

Shreyas Iyer also commented on the condition of Rohit and Shami in the post-match conference. He said that, to his knowledge, both the players are fine and there is no concern regarding their injury. This further implied that their problems during the game were not too severe, and they should be fit for the next match.

“As far as I know, both Rohit and Shami are fine. There is no injury concern to them,” Shreyas said.

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With a week’s gap between their last game against Pakistan and their next encounter, both players will have enough time to recover and are most likely to be fit for the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Mohammed Shami
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Moeen Ali

Former CSK and KKR Star For IPL 2025 Set To End County Career to Pursue Franchise Cricket Opportunities

Moeen Ali will quit English county cricket after the upcoming T20 Blast.
9:23 pm
Vishnu PN
Champions Trophy 2025

Entire Pakistan Coaching Staff Set to be Sacked Following Humiliating Champions Trophy 2025 Defeat to India

The Men in Green lost against India without much of a competition.
9:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jaker Ali

Jaker Ali Limps off the Field During Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Replaced by Soumya Sarkar

He was replaced by Soumya Sarkar during New Zealand's chase.
9:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Team India Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins Silences India again! Points Out UNFAIR Advantage for Rohit Sharma & Co in Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins has revealed why India have a 'huge advantage' in Champions Trophy 2025.
8:04 pm
Vishnu PN

South Africa to Win Champions Trophy 2025: Why There Is No Stopping the Proteas this Time Around?

South Africa were knocked out in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup and fell agonizingly close in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
8:20 pm
Sandip Pawar
Brydon Carse

England’s Woes Worsen; Key Pacer Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Toe Injury

He was unable to participate in England's training session earlier today.
10:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy