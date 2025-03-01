News
Key Australia Player Set To Miss Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He hurt his calf while fielding and looked uncomfortable while scoring 20 runs before rain led to the match being abandoned in Lahore.

Australia might have to change their lineup for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after opener Matt Short injured his calf against Afghanistan on Friday.

He hurt his calf while fielding and looked uncomfortable while scoring 20 runs before rain led to the match being abandoned in Lahore.

Australia might need a new opener for the semi-final as captain Steve Smith admitted that Matt Short is unlikely to recover in time.

Steve Smith Doubts Matthew Short’s Availability

When asked about Short’s injury, Smith mentioned that he doesn’t expect him to recover in time. He pointed out that Short was struggling to move properly during the match, and with only a short gap between games, it would be difficult for him to regain full fitness before the semi-final.

“I think he’ll be struggling,” Smith said of Short’s injury status.

“I think we saw tonight he wasn’t moving very well and I think it’s probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover.”

ALSO READ:

Possible Replacements for Matt Short

If Matt Short is unavailable, Australia might bring in young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk as his replacement for the semi-final. An alternative might be captain Steve Smith moving up the batting order to open alongside Travis Head so that an additional bowler can be included in the team.

Australia also has all-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie in the squad, along with spinner Tanveer Sangha, who could also be considered for a spot in the playing XI.

Smith added that the team has a number of players who can come in and deliver if required, and they are anticipating to see what happens. He is sure that the team has sufficient depth to deal with any changes, such that they continue to be competitive in the semi-final.

“We’ve got a few guys there to come in to fill a job and we are looking forward to that,” Smith added.

