Injury Status Revealed! KL Rahul Provides Update Ahead of India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Both players had departed from the field during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

During the pre-match conference ahead of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy (CT) 2025 clash, KL Rahul confirmed that Rohit Sharma will play the upcoming fixture. The wicketkeeper-batter also brushed away any concerns over bowler Mohammed Shami’s availability.

In India’s previous CT fixture against Pakistan, skipper Rohit faced an injury scare over a strained hamstring. He was out of the field for a few overs during Pakistan’s chase. In the interim, Shubman Gill walked in the captaincy shoes.

Leading pacer Shami also departed the field after the fifth over in the same match. He was struggling with an ankle issue during the game.

