News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 28, 2025

Injury Status Revealed! KL Rahul Provides Update Ahead of India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Both players had departed from the field during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

During the pre-match conference ahead of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy (CT) 2025 clash, KL Rahul confirmed that Rohit Sharma will play the upcoming fixture. The wicketkeeper-batter also brushed away any concerns over bowler Mohammed Shami’s availability.

In India’s previous CT fixture against Pakistan, skipper Rohit faced an injury scare over a strained hamstring. He was out of the field for a few overs during Pakistan’s chase. In the interim, Shubman Gill walked in the captaincy shoes.

Leading pacer Shami also departed the field after the fifth over in the same match. He was struggling with an ankle issue during the game.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
KL Rahul
Mohammed Shami
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

‘Many More 100s Left in Him’: KL Rahul Hails India’s Batting Icon Who Approaches 300th ODI

Virat Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI when India take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.
9:45 pm
Vishnu PN
Afghanistan cricket team Champions Trophy 2025

Not Just Rashid Khan, 3 Other Key Players Who Have Been Driving Afghanistan’s Impressive ICC Tournament Performances

In ICC tournaments, Afghanistan have been more than just about one player in Rashid Khan.
9:27 pm
Vishnu PN

‘I will never compare eras’: India’s World Cup-Winning Batter Denies Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Comparisons

Virat Kohli has now struck 51 centuries in ODIs.
9:28 pm
Sreejita Sen

Jos Buttler Steps Down as England’s White-Ball Captain Following Early Exit from Champions Trophy 2025

England's next fixture is against South Africa on March 1 in Lahore.
7:30 pm
Disha Asrani

Former Pakistan Player Slams Younis Khan for Snubbing Them to Coach Afghanistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The Mohammad Rizwan-led team became the first host nation in ICC Champions Trophy history to exit the tournament without a win.
6:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025

Captaincy Change on the Cards as Rohit Sharma’s Injury Disrupts Champions Trophy 2025 Plans!

Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring during Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025.
5:02 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy