Last updated: February 28, 2025

‘Many More 100s Left in Him’: KL Rahul Hails India’s Batting Icon Who Approaches 300th ODI

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Virat Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI when India take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was full of praise for his teammate Virat Kohli who is set to play his 300th ODI on March 2. Kohli will mark 300 ODIs when India takes on New Zealand in their final Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The former captain is coming on the back of an unbeaten century against Pakistan last week.

“Words fall short of explaining the kind of player he has been… that’s a lot of games, international games and he has been a great great player. Important senior player who we always look up to. Hopefully, many more 100s left in him,” Rahul told reporters at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Kohli will become the seventh Indian player to play 300 or more ODIs. He will join an elite list of players that includes Yuvraj Singh (301 matches), Sourav Ganguly (308), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Rahul Dravid (340), MS Dhoni (347), and Sachin Tendulkar (463).

ALSO READ:

The keeper-batter also credited the contributions of Rohit Sharma and hoped both Kohli and Rohit had many more centuries in them.

“Virat, obviously, is very important part of the team. We are always looking up to Virat and Rohit to step up and score in big games, that’s what they have been able to do for so many years. Hopefully, there are many more hundreds and many more games left in them,” stated Rahul.

Virtually, India was the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing ICC event. Both their wins, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, came after a comfortable chase. Prior to this multi-nation tournament, India hosted England for the ODI series.

“It’s a great place for us as a team to be in where Rohit, Shubman, and Virat’s been in good form. Shreyas has played his part as well. Against England, he was striking the ball really well,” added Rahul.

Virat Kohli in ODI career so far

Virat Kohli has played 299 ODIs to date and scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, including 51 ODIs and 73 fifties. He has broken several records, including that of scoring most ODI centuries. He broke Tendulkar’s record when he scored his 50th ODI century, against New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

