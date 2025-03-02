Kane Williamson’s Comical Reaction After Being Hit By the Ball in the Champions Trophy 2025 Against India [WATCH]

Kane Williamson danced amusingly as if stung by a jellyfish

During India’s innings against New Zealand for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 2, Kane Williamson reacted hilariously after the ball hit him off Hardik Pandya’s bat. The Kiwi star pulled off a rugby-style haka dance as the ball stung him hard like a bullet.

During the 45th over of India’s innings, Will O’Rourke bowled a full-length delivery to Hardik. The batter hit the ball firmly towards the fielder at the backward point, with the ball travelling quickly. Williamson managed to stop it but then, danced amusingly as if stung by a jellyfish. Kiwi teammate Glenn Phillips cracked up at the deep mid-wicket.

Catching Practice for Kane Williamson

The Black Caps are having a busy day on the field with extraordinary catches to topple the Indian batting line-up. Apart from stopping the ball from leaking extra runs, Williamson & Co. kept the pressure mounting on the batters with tight fielding and great catching. The 34-year-old helped with two catches for the vital wickets of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. His air-borne stunner to take out Jadeja shocked the crowd. It was identical to Glenn Phillips’ unbelievable catch earlier to dismiss Virat Kohli.

At the time of writing this report, India completed their 50 overs to post 249/9 on the board. They were off to a poor start as the top-order was back to the dressing room within seven overs. Shreyas Iyer (79) was the only bright spot for India followed by Hardik’s (45) efforts at No.7. Matt Henry registered a five-wicket haul while four other bowlers accounted for one wicket each.

Both teams have qualified for the semi-final of the competition. Though this match is a dead rubber, the result will be a crucial factor in deciding who will face Australia and South Africa in the knockout stages of the league.

