News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja catch
watch
Last updated: March 2, 2025

Kane Williamson Takes A Stunner To Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja In Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja catch

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson pulled off a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Axar Patel off Mitchell Santner in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash between India and New Zealand.

He went one better with his next catch in the match by diving to his weak side and plucking out Ravindra Jadeja’s slash through backward square with a stunning effort.

Anticipating that Jadeja would play Matt Henry’s good length near him, Williamson was off in a flash and took the catch while being airborne as India lost their seventh wicket just when the partnership between Jadeja and Pandya was growing.

India, who dominated the first two matches of the Champions Trophy against neighbours Bangladesh and Pakistan, were far from their best against New Zealand as their batters endured a tough day out.

Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
Kane Williamson
Matt Henry
Ravindra Jadeja

Related posts

Kane Williamson’s Comical Reaction After Being Hit By the Ball in the Champions Trophy 2025 Against India [WATCH]

6:01 pm
Disha Asrani
Glenn Phillips took another flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on the fourth delivery of the seventh over in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Shocked As Glenn Phillips Pulls Off Stunner To Dismiss Him in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The replays confirmed Phillips only had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds, which shows how quickly things transpired in the middle.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain
Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 2025.

South Africa Bowler Apologises To Crowd After Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in IMLT20 [WATCH]

While Tshabalala didn’t need to do it, this was such a nice gesture, which must have compelled the fans to stop sledging him from the stands.
12:35 pm
Darpan Jain

Mumbai Indians Recruit Clean Bowled by Jofra Archer’s Mastery in a Must-Win Champions Trophy 2025 Face-off [WATCH]

The Mumbai Indians' (MI) recruit made 27 runs off 25 deliveries before departing to Archer's mastery.
7:47 pm
Disha Asrani
Lungi Ngidi took a marvellous catch to dismiss Jamie Overton on the third delivery of the 26th over off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

RCB Pacer Takes a Sensational Catch Running Backwards To Dismiss CSK All-Rounder in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Ngidi ensured to keep his calm and gave himself every chance to catch the ball, which eventually worked in his favour as England lost another in the middle.
5:15 pm
Darpan Jain

PBKS All-rounder Slides Like a Footballer to Remove English Batter during a Must-Win Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

He covered about 28 meters of ground for his extraordinary catch
4:50 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy