Kane Williamson Takes A Stunner To Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja In Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson pulled off a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Axar Patel off Mitchell Santner in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash between India and New Zealand.

He went one better with his next catch in the match by diving to his weak side and plucking out Ravindra Jadeja’s slash through backward square with a stunning effort.

Anticipating that Jadeja would play Matt Henry’s good length near him, Williamson was off in a flash and took the catch while being airborne as India lost their seventh wicket just when the partnership between Jadeja and Pandya was growing.

India, who dominated the first two matches of the Champions Trophy against neighbours Bangladesh and Pakistan, were far from their best against New Zealand as their batters endured a tough day out.