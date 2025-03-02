Team India Member Leaves Camp Due to Personal Emergency Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

This development comes as a significant blow ahead of India's Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday.

R Devraj, Team India’s manager for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, has reportedly left the Men in Blue camp due to a personal emergency. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Devraj left the camp after his mother passed away on Sunday morning. India are playing all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai following their refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Devraj’s return to Dubai unsure

It remains to be seen if Devraj will return to Dubai. However, the report adds that the final decision will be taken on the basis of the outcome of India’s Champions Trophy semi-final. Devraj is currently the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

“With deep sorrow, we inform you that our Secretary Devraj’s mother, Kamaleshwari garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Devraj garu and his family,” the HCA confirmed via a statement.

India’s road to Champions Trophy semi-final

India defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan by six wickets each in the group stage. Their qualification for the Champions Trophy semi-final was confirmed after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in their second group stage match. India will take on either Australia or South Africa in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4).

The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently in action in their final group stage match against New Zealand in Dubai. The Black Caps won the toss and opted to field. Pacer Matt Henry finished with figures of 5/42 to restrict India to 249/9 from 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 79 runs for the Men in Blue, whereas Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

At the time of writing this report, New Zealand were 87/2 after 23 overs in the run chase. Daryl Mitchell (15) and Kane Williamson (42) were the unbeaten batters at the crease.

