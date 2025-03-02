News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
No Training Allowed on Matchdays! BCCI Imposes Strict Practice Guidelines for IPL 2025
news
Last updated: March 2, 2025

No Training Allowed on Matchdays! BCCI Imposes Strict Practice Guidelines for IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

There were no such restrictions in previous editions.

No Training Allowed on Matchdays! BCCI Imposes Strict Practice Guidelines for IPL 2025

In a flagship move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued strict practice guidelines for teams ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. Notably, there were no such restrictions in previous editions.

It has now been understood that no training will be allowed on matchday and each franchise will get a maximum of seven practice sessions ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, the BCCI has given permission for only two practice games or centre wicket preparations for each team.

The new directive comes from the Indian board in a bid to keep the playing conditions at the optimal level during the IPL 2025 season.

ALSO READ:

BCCI proposes solution in case of conflict

During the tournament, teams will have access to two nets in the practice area and one of the side wickets on the main square for range hitting. At the Mumbai venue, if both teams are practicing simultaneously, each team will be allocated two wickets. Open nets will not be permitted under any circumstances.

However, in situations where both teams wish to practice at the same time, the BCCI has outlined a procedure to resolve the matter, with the board making the final decision.

According to a BCCI note as quoted by Cricbuzz, “In the event that the home and away teams wish to practice at the same time, BCCI will ask the two Team Managers to try and resolve the double booking – either by one of the teams taking another session or by the two teams sharing the session. In the event that the two teams cannot resolve the double booking, BCCI will determine the practice times having considered the requests of both teams with the likely outcome that two 2 hour slots are created thereby giving both teams similar playing conditions with exclusive use of the ground (e.g. 18.00 – 20.00 & 20.00 – 22.00).”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

BCCI
IPL 2025

Related posts

More Embarrassment for Pakistan After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit; Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Starts Leaking After Single Spell of Rain

More Embarrassment for Pakistan! Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Starts Leaking After Single Spell of Rain

It is also the venue for the Final unless India qualifies and it's shifted to Dubai
5:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
sam konstas jasprit bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah Clarifies What He Said To Sam Konstas During Their Face-Off In Sydney Test

5:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

4:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Why is Devon Conway not Playing for New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against India?

The batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has replaced opener Devon Conway in the playing XI.
5:01 pm
Disha Asrani
India have made one change in their XI from their previous game, bringing in Varun Chakravarthy for Harshit Rana.

Why Is Harshit Rana Not Playing for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against New Zealand?

India have rested their speedster Harshit Rana for this game, as confirmed by Rohit.
4:36 pm
Darpan Jain

Rahul Dravid and His Son Bat Together in Local Karnataka Club Game

They represent Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur).
1:56 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy