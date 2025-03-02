No Training Allowed on Matchdays! BCCI Imposes Strict Practice Guidelines for IPL 2025

There were no such restrictions in previous editions.

In a flagship move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued strict practice guidelines for teams ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. Notably, there were no such restrictions in previous editions.

It has now been understood that no training will be allowed on matchday and each franchise will get a maximum of seven practice sessions ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, the BCCI has given permission for only two practice games or centre wicket preparations for each team.

The new directive comes from the Indian board in a bid to keep the playing conditions at the optimal level during the IPL 2025 season.

ALSO READ:

BCCI proposes solution in case of conflict

During the tournament, teams will have access to two nets in the practice area and one of the side wickets on the main square for range hitting. At the Mumbai venue, if both teams are practicing simultaneously, each team will be allocated two wickets. Open nets will not be permitted under any circumstances.

However, in situations where both teams wish to practice at the same time, the BCCI has outlined a procedure to resolve the matter, with the board making the final decision.

According to a BCCI note as quoted by Cricbuzz, “In the event that the home and away teams wish to practice at the same time, BCCI will ask the two Team Managers to try and resolve the double booking – either by one of the teams taking another session or by the two teams sharing the session. In the event that the two teams cannot resolve the double booking, BCCI will determine the practice times having considered the requests of both teams with the likely outcome that two 2 hour slots are created thereby giving both teams similar playing conditions with exclusive use of the ground (e.g. 18.00 – 20.00 & 20.00 – 22.00).”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube