Shreyas Iyer Seen Using “HITMAN” Bat During India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Encounter

The last league match of the Champions Trophy 2025 is underway between India and New Zealand in Dubai. While both teams have qualified for the semis, this clash will decide their Group B opponents between Australia and South Africa for the knockout stage next week. During India’s first innings, Shreyas Iyer was seen using a special bat for his standout knock of 79 runs. The netizens spotted Shreyas’s bat with the CEAT sticker and “HITMAN” written in small font. It sparked rumours that Shreyas may be using Rohit Sharma’s bat but it could very well be just a customized bat.

Shreyas Iyer – The Only Bright Spot for India

After India’s comfortable victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the tournament, the Men in Blue look comparatively weaker against the Black Caps. A concerning factor is India’s batting line-up.

The top order who seemed to be in great form in the last two games and the ODI series against England, collapsed quickly at just 30/3 on the board within seven overs. Skipper Rohit (15), Shubman Gill (2), and Virat Kohli (11) registered low scores. From there on, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel batted patiently to build the fourth wicket partnership. They added 98 runs to the team’s total of 249.

While Axar was out after making 42 runs, the Mumbai batter went on to score 79 runs before Will Young caught him at mid-wicket. His knock included four boundaries and two sixes. Later, netizens speculated that Shreyas might be using Rohit’s bat. The bat has the CEAT sticker with “HITMAN” written on the edge of the sticker.

The 30-year-old delivered another solid performance. Shreyas has been pretty consistent with a third half-century in the last five ODIs. Playing less than 70 matches, Shreyas has crossed 2,600 runs with ease in his ODI career so far. While he can be adaptable at No.3 and No.5, his No.4 spot looks most promising in the 50-over format with more than 65% of his runs coming from this position.

At the time of writing this report, New Zealand looked comfortable chasing the target of 250. At the end of 30 overs, they’ve posted 125/3. Kane Williamson (60) and Tom Latham (11) are unbeaten on the crease.

