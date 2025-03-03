KKR Captain Announcement Soon? Latest Social Media Post Sparks Interest

On the account, KKR posted “Ready..?” to keep the fans hooked, and the post is getting ample traction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made an interesting post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, which fans think is a prelude to announcing their captain for IPL 2025. On the account, KKR posted “Ready..?” to keep the fans hooked, and the post is getting ample traction.

Notably, KKR are only one of the two teams with Delhi Capitals (DC) yet to announce their captain for the next season. However, a few reports suggest they want Venkatesh Iyer or Ajinkya Rahane as their leader.

Venkatesh Iyer is the frontrunner to be the captain of KKR for the next season, especially after so much investment by the franchise. The Knight Riders bought him for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him one of the most expensive players in the league.

Also Read:

Iyer has never captained at any level in competitive but understands the system well because of being part of the franchise for the last few years. He also expressed his wish to lead KKR, saying he is definitely ready to take the responsibility.

Why will Ajinkya Rahane not be a good option to lead KKR in IPL 2025?

Ajinkya Rahane is another option to lead KKR in IPL 2025, but this move might not be wise. Rahane’s spot in the XI is unconfirmed due to his limitations in the shortest format, and if he becomes the captain, KKR would be tempted to be in the team.

Rahane hasn’t done anything significant as a T20 batter and can only become a backup at his best. His previous captaincy experience is the only thing going in his favour, but that shouldn’t be enough to make him the captain of an IPL side.

Hence, Venkatesh Iyer should be the next captain and get a longer rope as a leader. He has enough experience playing in the league, which should be handy while leading the unit.

Other options in the squad are not good enough to lead a side, making Iyer an automatic choice for captaincy. KKR won the Indian Premier League 2024 and should look to announce someone who can take their legacy forward.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.