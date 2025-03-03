News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
On their official account, KKR posted “Ready..?” to keep the fans hooked, and the post is getting ample traction.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 3, 2025

KKR Captain Announcement Soon? Latest Social Media Post Sparks Interest

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

On the account, KKR posted “Ready..?” to keep the fans hooked, and the post is getting ample traction.

On their official account, KKR posted “Ready..?” to keep the fans hooked, and the post is getting ample traction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made an interesting post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, which fans think is a prelude to announcing their captain for IPL 2025. On the account, KKR posted “Ready..?” to keep the fans hooked, and the post is getting ample traction.

Notably, KKR are only one of the two teams with Delhi Capitals (DC) yet to announce their captain for the next season. However, a few reports suggest they want Venkatesh Iyer or Ajinkya Rahane as their leader.

Venkatesh Iyer is the frontrunner to be the captain of KKR for the next season, especially after so much investment by the franchise. The Knight Riders bought him for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, making him one of the most expensive players in the league.

Also Read:

Iyer has never captained at any level in competitive but understands the system well because of being part of the franchise for the last few years. He also expressed his wish to lead KKR, saying he is definitely ready to take the responsibility.

Why will Ajinkya Rahane not be a good option to lead KKR in IPL 2025?

Ajinkya Rahane is another option to lead KKR in IPL 2025, but this move might not be wise. Rahane’s spot in the XI is unconfirmed due to his limitations in the shortest format, and if he becomes the captain, KKR would be tempted to be in the team.

Rahane hasn’t done anything significant as a T20 batter and can only become a backup at his best. His previous captaincy experience is the only thing going in his favour, but that shouldn’t be enough to make him the captain of an IPL side.

Hence, Venkatesh Iyer should be the next captain and get a longer rope as a leader. He has enough experience playing in the league, which should be handy while leading the unit.

Other options in the squad are not good enough to lead a side, making Iyer an automatic choice for captaincy. KKR won the Indian Premier League 2024 and should look to announce someone who can take their legacy forward.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer

Related posts

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batter, Venkatesh Iyer, has got out on a duck in the DY Patil T20 fixture in Navi Mumbai.

KKR Star Gets Out on a 4-Ball Duck; Mumbai Indians’ Speedster Strikes Early in DY Patil T20!

This tournament is an ideal preparation for IPL players, but the KKR batter couldn’t make much of an impact against a relatively strong bowling outfit.
12:22 pm
Darpan Jain
Chris Gayle RCB IPL

4 Best Knocks by RCB Batters in IPL History Ft. Virat Kohli

Ahead of IPL 2025, we take a look at the top four knocks by RCB batters in the tournament.
11:44 am
Vishnu PN
SRH batter, Sachin Baby, has taken the blame for Kerala’s heartbreaking defeat against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final.

SRH Star for IPL 2025 Takes Blame for Ranji Trophy 2025 Final Loss

Reflecting on his dismissal, Sachin Baby stated his shot changed the momentum.
9:54 am
Darpan Jain

3 Auction Blunders That Could Bite Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals made a few potentially costly mistakes while reconstructing their side for the IPL 2025.
8:30 am
Sandip Pawar
No Training Allowed on Matchdays! BCCI Imposes Strict Practice Guidelines for IPL 2025

No Training Allowed on Matchdays! BCCI Imposes Strict Practice Guidelines for IPL 2025

There were no such restrictions in previous editions.
6:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

4:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy