Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025.
Last updated: March 6, 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rope In South Africa All-Rounder To Replace Injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Brydon Carse sustained a left toe injury during the Champions Trophy 2025, which ruled him out of the competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025. Carse sustained a left toe injury during the Champions Trophy 2025, which ruled him out of the competition.

The signs were ominous for SRH, and it’s confirmed that the lanky English speedster won’t play the impending IPL season due to the same injury. This would have been a maiden IPL stint for Carse, who has taken significant steps in his cricketing career in the last year.

SRH have proactively named an alternative, bringing in the South African all-rounder as a like-to-like replacement. Mulder has slowly established himself as one of the key members of South Africa’s squads across formats.

ALSO READ:

The 27-year-old was also part of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, snaring six wickets at 18.16 runs apiece and the best of 3/25 in three outings. His bowling expertise has seen a prominent rise lately, for Mulder has bowled exceptionally well across conditions without conceding too many runs in white-ball formats.

What does Wiaan Mulder offer to Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Wiaan Mulder is an all-rounder who will play the same role as Brydon Carse, even though both possess different bowling strengths. Mulder is an accurate pacer who can bowl good areas and be among wickets, a feature of his bowling.

He can be a solid support bowler for the main speedsters and give two overs consistently with the ball if used wisely. Further, Mulder can hit the pacers hard and provide impetus to the batting innings in the lower order.

However, his batting is not limited to whacking speedsters; he is a capable batter who knows how to bat in different situations and can be used as a floater. His batting value is clearly better than Carse’s – a bonus for the Orange Army.

Overall, Mulder has played 128 T20s, accumulating 2172 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 132.92, including 12 fifties, in 105 innings. Further, he also has 67 wickets at 28.97 runs apiece in 92 outings with the ball.

