Who will captain MI against CSK in IPL 2025 on March 23 Hardik Pandya reveals
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Will Rohit Sharma Return as Captain for Mumbai Indians vs CSK in Their First IPL 2025 Game? Hardik Pandya Confirms

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Who will captain MI against CSK in IPL 2025 on March 23 Hardik Pandya reveals

During the press conference held by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hardik Pandya announced who will lead the team in his absence in the first match. He confirmed that not Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain of the MI opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23.

Hardik stated, “Suryakumar Yadav leads India as well. He will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match of TATA IPL 2025.”

Why Hardik Pandya Will Not Play Against CSK On March 23?

In Mumbai Indians’ final league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik received a one-match suspension and a fine of INR 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate. Since this was MI’s third over-rate violation of the season, the captain faced a mandatory one-game suspension.

More to follow…

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav

‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’ Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’: Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

He will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.
1:47 pm
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Bumrah sustained this injury during a gruelling Australia tour, where his workload was significantly high.
1:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK? Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

He shares his thoughts on who might be their Impact Player this season.
12:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Ashok Sharma Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025

Pace Like Fire: Rajasthan Royals’ Ashok Sharma Shows Promise Ahead Of IPL 2025

The Rajasthan pacer has shown promise within the limited opportunities he got so far
11:50 am
Samarnath Soory
Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sweating over the form of their speedster Vaibhav Arora.

KKR Fret Over Key Bowler’s Listless Show in Practice Games Ahead of IPL 2025

After multiple bids, KKR bought him for INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
11:34 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Amidst Injury Concerns, LSG Prepare Former CSK Speedster for Death-Over Bowling in IPL 2025

This can be a career-defining season for Hangargekar, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t got enough chances in the toughest T20 league.
10:45 am
Darpan Jain
