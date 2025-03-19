Will Rohit Sharma Return as Captain for Mumbai Indians vs CSK in Their First IPL 2025 Game? Hardik Pandya Confirms

During the press conference held by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hardik Pandya announced who will lead the team in his absence in the first match. He confirmed that not Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain of the MI opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23.

Hardik stated, “Suryakumar Yadav leads India as well. He will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match of TATA IPL 2025.”

Why Hardik Pandya Will Not Play Against CSK On March 23?

In Mumbai Indians’ final league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik received a one-match suspension and a fine of INR 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate. Since this was MI’s third over-rate violation of the season, the captain faced a mandatory one-game suspension.

