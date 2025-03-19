News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’ Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’: Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.

‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’ Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya shared a special message with the fans during the pre-season press conference for IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya Wants Full Support From Fans at Wankhede Stadium

Speaking at the press conference alongside head coach Mahela Jayawardene, Hardik Pandya sent a message to the fans. He requested them to support him with a loud cheer whenever he goes out to bat. If he hits a six or takes a wicket, he wants the crowd to celebrate with full energy. Even during the toss, he expects the fans to show their support. Hardik also mentioned that this time, the stadium should be full of Mumbai Indians colours, and no other team should be seen.

“Jab mei aau andar batting me chillao, chakka maaru tab chillao, wicket lu tab chillao, toss pe chillao. Is baar koi aur colour (except Mumbai Indians) dikhna nahi chahiye,” Hardik said.

ALSO READ:

From Criticism to Celebration: Hardik Wins Back the Fans

Last year, when Hardik Pandya was announced as captain of MI, he received a lot of bashing. Even the fans booed him in nearly every ground, including Wankhede. Mumbai Indians were last on the points table, and it was a difficult period for him. But within few months, everything changed. Hardik played a vital role in helping India to win the T20 World Cup 2024, and afterwards, those fans who were against him also started supporting him again. He performed well again in the Champions Trophy 2025 and contributed for the team India in winning the trophy once again. Now, fans will be supporting him loudly in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Hardik Pandya will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings. In Mumbai Indians’ last league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik was given a one-match ban and fined 30 lakh rupees because of a slow over rate. It was Mumbai Indians’ third slow over-rate offence of the season, so the captain had to face a one-game suspension. Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain for the first match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL
IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

Who will captain MI against CSK in IPL 2025 on March 23 Hardik Pandya reveals

Will Rohit Sharma Return as Captain for Mumbai Indians vs CSK in Their First IPL 2025 Game? Hardik Pandya Confirms

12:53 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Bumrah sustained this injury during a gruelling Australia tour, where his workload was significantly high.
1:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK? Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

He shares his thoughts on who might be their Impact Player this season.
12:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Ashok Sharma Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025

Pace Like Fire: Rajasthan Royals’ Ashok Sharma Shows Promise Ahead Of IPL 2025

The Rajasthan pacer has shown promise within the limited opportunities he got so far
11:50 am
Samarnath Soory
Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sweating over the form of their speedster Vaibhav Arora.

KKR Fret Over Key Bowler’s Listless Show in Practice Games Ahead of IPL 2025

After multiple bids, KKR bought him for INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
11:34 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Amidst Injury Concerns, LSG Prepare Former CSK Speedster for Death-Over Bowling in IPL 2025

This can be a career-defining season for Hangargekar, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t got enough chances in the toughest T20 league.
10:45 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy