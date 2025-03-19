‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’: Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

He will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya shared a special message with the fans during the pre-season press conference for IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya Wants Full Support From Fans at Wankhede Stadium

Speaking at the press conference alongside head coach Mahela Jayawardene, Hardik Pandya sent a message to the fans. He requested them to support him with a loud cheer whenever he goes out to bat. If he hits a six or takes a wicket, he wants the crowd to celebrate with full energy. Even during the toss, he expects the fans to show their support. Hardik also mentioned that this time, the stadium should be full of Mumbai Indians colours, and no other team should be seen.

“Jab mei aau andar batting me chillao, chakka maaru tab chillao, wicket lu tab chillao, toss pe chillao. Is baar koi aur colour (except Mumbai Indians) dikhna nahi chahiye,” Hardik said.

ALSO READ:

From Criticism to Celebration: Hardik Wins Back the Fans

Last year, when Hardik Pandya was announced as captain of MI, he received a lot of bashing. Even the fans booed him in nearly every ground, including Wankhede. Mumbai Indians were last on the points table, and it was a difficult period for him. But within few months, everything changed. Hardik played a vital role in helping India to win the T20 World Cup 2024, and afterwards, those fans who were against him also started supporting him again. He performed well again in the Champions Trophy 2025 and contributed for the team India in winning the trophy once again. Now, fans will be supporting him loudly in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Hardik Pandya will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings. In Mumbai Indians’ last league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik was given a one-match ban and fined 30 lakh rupees because of a slow over rate. It was Mumbai Indians’ third slow over-rate offence of the season, so the captain had to face a one-game suspension. Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain for the first match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.