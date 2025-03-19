KKR Fret Over Key Bowler’s Listless Show in Practice Games Ahead of IPL 2025

After multiple bids, KKR bought him for INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sweating over the form of their speedster Vaibhav Arora. After multiple bids, KKR bought him for INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, Vaibhav showed no rhythm while bowling in the intra-squad practice game and conceded many runs. Consequently, the bowling coach, Bharat Arun, and head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, were having serious conversations with Vaibhav on the sidelines.

The discussion must have been about helping Varun regain his rhythm to let him find his lines and lengths and operate effectively in IPL 2025. He is one of their key players and will start from the first game, so his form is the utmost priority for the team management.

If he doesn’t perform well, KKR’s woes will increase because their bowling unit heavily depends on Vaibhav’s performances. While KKR have other options to replace him due to poor form, finding someone of the same quality is arduous, no matter who comes in the XI.

🚨📰|Vaibhav isn't displaying the same rhythm this time around. He conceded runs in the practice match. Yesterday, Bharat and coach Chandrakant Pandit were seen sitting apart with him.



– Sangbad Pratidin

What role will Vaibhav Arora play for KKR in IPL 2025?

Vaibhav Arora will be a powerplay specialist for the Knight Riders in the upcoming season. He is among the finest swing bowlers in the country, who can move the new ball both ways and trouble batters.

Vaibhav was exceptional with the new ball in the powerplay last season, snaring nine wickets at an average of 23.44 and conceding only 8.79 runs per over. Most IPL grounds offer new-ball movement, so his role will be as pronounced as the last season and will be expected to make an impact again.

Vaibhav will also bowl at the death a few times, making him one of the premium pacers for KKR in IPL 2025. They were clear with their plans in the IPL 2025 auction; they wanted Vaibhav at any cost and got him eventually.

The Knight Riders will want him to regain his form as early as possible and perform well from the first match. The powerplay bowling will take a serious hit if Vaibhav doesn’t step up and bring wickets upfront during the field restrictions.

