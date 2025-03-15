News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Why Mumbai Indians Won’t Have 2 Key Players for Their Opening Game of IPL 2025 vs CSK

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mumbai Indians will miss two key players for their IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is just around the corner and as is often the case, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be one of the title contenders this time around. Mumbai Indians, however, suffered a rare league stage exit from the tournament in IPL 2024, which was also Hardik Pandya’s first season as the skipper of the franchise. Mumbai Indians finished in 10th place in IPL 2024 with just four wins in 14 games.

Hardik Pandya too had a mediocre campaign on his sensational return to MI, scoring just 214 runs and taking 11 wickets. The five-time champions, though, would hope that their fortunes change this time under the former Gujarat Titans skipper. However, in what comes as a massive setback, Hardik Pandya along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah won’t be available for Mumbai Indians’ (MI) opening IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23.

Why Mumbai Indians won’t have Hardik and Bumrah for CSK game

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings due to two different reasons. During Mumbai Indians’ last league game of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik was handed a one-match ban and a fine of INR 30 lakh for a slow over-rate offence. That was MI’s third offence of the season, due to which the captain was suspended for one match.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has not played competitive cricket since January this year, when he sustained a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. He eventually missed the rest of the Test match, the home limited-overs series against England as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru’s BCCI Centre of Excellence but there is no official word on his possible return date. The Gujarat pacer is thus likely to miss Mumbai Indians’ initial few matches in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in IPL 2024

Jasprit Bumrah played 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and ended up taking 20 wickets. His economy was impressive at 6.48 and his best bowling figures of 5/21 last season came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
Hardik Pandya
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

Best LSG Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Take the Opening Spot

Mayank Yadav's injury has left Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with several questions ahead of the IPL 2025.
6:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
While most slots are set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, the No.3 spot is still debatable.

Not Rajat Patidar or Devdutt Padikkal, Former Coach Makes X-Factor Star His No.3 in RCB Playing XI for IPL 2025

RCB have several options for the No.3 slot but must compromise in a few areas to find an ideal batter for this arduous job.
5:59 pm
Darpan Jain

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Awaiting Clearance from NCA for Wicket-keeping in IPL 2025

He suffered from a right index finger injury last month.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians MI IPL

Redemption Season at IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians Star With Eyes on Bigger Prize

The star all-rounder didn't enjoy the last IPL season due to his team's dwindling form.
5:45 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be relieved as Nitish Kumar Reddy has proved his fitness and will be available for IPL 2025.

Yo-Yo Score of 18.1: Star India Player Set To Join SRH for IPL 2025 After Clearance

He sustained a side strain during the England T20I series, ruling him out of the rubber.
5:28 pm
Darpan Jain
ben stokes csk sam billings sam curran england white ball captain

Not Ben Stokes or Sam Curran, Another Former CSK Star Raises Hand for England White-Ball Captaincy

His leadership credentials and recent success in franchise cricket make him an intriguing option.
5:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy