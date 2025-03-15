News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians MI IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Redemption Season at IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians Star With Eyes on Bigger Prize

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The star all-rounder didn't enjoy the last IPL season due to his team's dwindling form.

Mumbai Indians MI IPL

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his surprise that fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya has suddenly vanished from contention for India’s captaincy positions despite putting in consistent performances. Chopra felt that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 presents the perfect opportunity to prove his credentials.

Hardik, who was elevated to vice-captaincy in white-ball formats at one point and even led India in a few matches, has been demoted from his vice-captaincy in ODIs in favour of Shubman Gill.

Hardik Pandya Hasn’t Succeeded Rohit Sharma in White-ball Cricket

Chopra felt that after his success of winning the IPL 2022 as Gujarat Titans (GT) captain in their debut season, it is time for the Baroda all-rounder to make his case stronger with the Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.

“The biggest opportunity is for Hardik Pandya. He was almost the heir apparent to Rohit Sharma at one point. He used to be the captain wherever Rohit Sharma wasn’t there. It was almost a given that he would be the white-ball captain. However, suddenly, he has gone out of the captaincy list,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

After winning the title in their first season, Pandya led GT to the final in IPL 2023. He switched back to MI last year while also taking over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma.

Chance to Prove Himself with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

His returning season didn’t go well as Pandya received a lot of flak from MI’s fans for replacing Rohit. The five-time champions also being stuck in a rut and finishing bottom of the table in IPL 2024 didn’t help as the criticism intensified.

“After that, suddenly, he is nowhere. He is not in the captaincy list. So it will be a season of slight personal redemption for him. Can he as a captain take the Mumbai Indians to their former glory? Of course, there will be acceptance this time, but I think the biggest opportunity lies with Hardik Pandya,” Chopra said.

MI retained Pandya for INR 16.35 crore along with four other stars while also making wise investments in the auction. However, they will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for an unknown period of time as he recovers from a stress-related injury.

MI will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Why Mumbai Indians Won’t Have 2 Key Players for Their Opening Game of IPL 2025 vs CSK

Mumbai Indians will miss two key players for their IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.
6:15 pm
Vishnu PN

Best LSG Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Take the Opening Spot

Mayank Yadav's injury has left Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with several questions ahead of the IPL 2025.
6:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
While most slots are set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, the No.3 spot is still debatable.

Not Rajat Patidar or Devdutt Padikkal, Former Coach Makes X-Factor Star His No.3 in RCB Playing XI for IPL 2025

RCB have several options for the No.3 slot but must compromise in a few areas to find an ideal batter for this arduous job.
5:59 pm
Darpan Jain

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Awaiting Clearance from NCA for Wicket-keeping in IPL 2025

He suffered from a right index finger injury last month.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be relieved as Nitish Kumar Reddy has proved his fitness and will be available for IPL 2025.

Yo-Yo Score of 18.1: Star India Player Set To Join SRH for IPL 2025 After Clearance

He sustained a side strain during the England T20I series, ruling him out of the rubber.
5:28 pm
Darpan Jain
ben stokes csk sam billings sam curran england white ball captain

Not Ben Stokes or Sam Curran, Another Former CSK Star Raises Hand for England White-Ball Captaincy

His leadership credentials and recent success in franchise cricket make him an intriguing option.
5:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy