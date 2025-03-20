News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

KKR will now be aiming to add a fourth star to their jersey.

‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo made an honest revelation from his playing days. Bravo reckoned that the three-time IPL winners, who will be entering the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as the defending champions, have always been a formidable force to lock horns against.

Speaking at the Knights Unplugged 2.0 event in Kolkata, Bravo said,

“For me when I used to play as a player, coming up against Knight Riders used to be a nightmare. So now I am happy that I am part of the setup and I don’t have to go to bed and think about Russell and Narine and these guys the next day. It’s one of the most successful teams in the IPL and our friendship goes beyond the IPL.”

ALSO READ:

Dwayne Bravo has a long-standing association with the KKR franchise

Bravo has never represented the KKR on the field but has strong ties to their sister franchise, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), where he has spent the majority of his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) career. His leadership was instrumental in guiding TKR to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, highlighting his strategic acumen and experience.

Thus, he has a good understanding with the KKR management and can help with the current transition of a new leadership. Also unlike Gambhir, Bravo brings coaching expertise to the table. He served as the bowling coach for CSK during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and contributed as a bowling consultant for Afghanistan during their impressive run to the semifinals in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

KKR will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

CSK
Dwayne Bravo
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related posts

‘Players Have Been Given’: KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

‘Players Have Been Given…’: KKR Coach Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

8:19 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Two Centuries: Rajasthan Royals Trio Sizzle With Extraordinary Knocks in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' key batters warmed up for IPL 2025 in some fashion with couple of them scoring centuries.
12:09 am
Vishnu PN
Zaheer Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Shares Injury Update of Key Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan has provided an injury update on Mohsin Khan and te other paces ahead of IPL 2025.
11:27 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

Shubman Gill Reveals Intent To Maximise Powerplay for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill revealed how his team can maximise the powerplay in IPL 2025.
10:02 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK trolls RCB IPL 2025

Former CSK Player Trolls RCB in Viral Social Media Post as IPL 2025 Prep Heats Up

8:58 pm
Disha Asrani

Mumbai Indians Replacement Player Explains Reason for Picking IPL 2025 Over PSL 2025

He was set to play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025.
8:31 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy