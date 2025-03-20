‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

KKR will now be aiming to add a fourth star to their jersey.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo made an honest revelation from his playing days. Bravo reckoned that the three-time IPL winners, who will be entering the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as the defending champions, have always been a formidable force to lock horns against.

Speaking at the Knights Unplugged 2.0 event in Kolkata, Bravo said,

“For me when I used to play as a player, coming up against Knight Riders used to be a nightmare. So now I am happy that I am part of the setup and I don’t have to go to bed and think about Russell and Narine and these guys the next day. It’s one of the most successful teams in the IPL and our friendship goes beyond the IPL.”

Dwayne Bravo has a long-standing association with the KKR franchise

Bravo has never represented the KKR on the field but has strong ties to their sister franchise, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), where he has spent the majority of his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) career. His leadership was instrumental in guiding TKR to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, highlighting his strategic acumen and experience.

Thus, he has a good understanding with the KKR management and can help with the current transition of a new leadership. Also unlike Gambhir, Bravo brings coaching expertise to the table. He served as the bowling coach for CSK during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and contributed as a bowling consultant for Afghanistan during their impressive run to the semifinals in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

KKR will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

