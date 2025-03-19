Shubman Gill Reveals Intent To Maximise Powerplay for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill revealed how his team can maximise the powerplay in IPL 2025.

Ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has said that it’s his responsibility to bat in such a way which will help his team maximise the powerplay by scoring as many runs as possible. According to ESPNCricinfo, Gujarat Titans had a run-rate of just 7.72 in the powerplay phase (First six overs).

‘Score as many runs’: Shubman Gill

This was the lowest among all the 10 franchises last season. There were eight instances of teams posting 250 runs or more in an innings during IPL 2024 but Gujarat Titans were not among the teams that did so.

GT, in fact, failed to make the playoffs in IPL 2024 after they finished in eighth place with 12 points. “The plan is to score as many runs as possible, and lose as little wickets as possible,” Gill said at a pre-season press conference on Wednesday. “We did not do well in the powerplay or after that last season. We couldn’t play the way we wanted to in the powerplay and even after that, and that shows in the fact that we couldn’t qualify [for the playoffs],” he added.

“As a batsman, it is my responsibility to bat in a way that allows us to maximise the powerplay. That is what I strive for, and hopefully, this time we rectify the errors from last season,” continued the cricketer who hails from Punjab.

Shubman Gill also spoke on the rising amount of 250-plus scores in the IPL. “I don’t think as a team we’re trying to chase 300 as a total. That’s not what our aim is,” said Gill.

“We will assess what the condition is and what the situation is, and we want to play that kind of cricket. If the wicket or the situation allows us to make 240, 250, [or] 260 runs, yeah, we are not saying no to that, but there might be a situation where 150, [or] 160 would be an ideal total on a wicket.

“Hence, if I feel as a team if you are only looking to play one way, then you’re not adapting, and the hallmark of a great team is that it adapts the best to the suitable conditions and the challenges that are thrown at them,” explained the 25-year-old.

Shubman Gill says better to keep batting and captaincy separate

Gill amassed 890 runs in IPL 2023 as he won the Orange Cap award. At that time, however, he wasn’t the skipper of the Titans. In IPL 2024, Gill, who took over as GT skipper, had a rather mediocre season with the bat, scoring 426 runs from 14 matches.

“The more we keep batting and captaincy separate, the better it is,” he commented. “In my experience, it is good if I don’t mix it. When I go out to bat, the best thing for me is to play as a batter and take decisions accordingly. Captaincy role comes after I am dismissed, or when we are fielding or [are] off the field. When I am batting, I focus only on batting,” elaborated Gill.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a home game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on March 25.

