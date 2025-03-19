3 Key Starting XI Decisions Gujarat Titans have to make for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans will hope to reemerge as title contenders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eager to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of the major contenders in the 2025 season. GT were led by Shubman Gill in IPL 2024 and they had a far from fruitful campaign, finishing in eighth place with 12 points.

Apart from Gill, the 2022 IPL champions retained Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. At the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, Gujarat Titans acquired top stars like Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, Washington Sundar among a few others. What are the key starting XI decision the Gujarat Titans have to make ahead of IPL 2025? We take a look:

No place for Gerald Coetzee

With only four overseas stars in the playing XI, this means South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee may not find a place in Gujarat Titans’ first-choice playing XI. As far as overseas players are concerned, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada are the certainties. Glenn Phillips, who was acquired for INR 2 crore, could very well be the fourth overseas player.

Add to the fact that Phillips strengthens Gujarat Titans’ middle-order batting, where GT have often relied on the likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia in the past. Also, his fielding exploits for New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy will not be forgotten that easily.

Who will be GT’s impact player?

R Sai Kishore has been part of the squad for a while now and Anuj Rawat is a valuable addition who can bolster the team’s batting. Mahipal Lomror is also another good option for an impact player as he provides depth to the batting lineup.

Should GT go with a two-man pace attack in the original playing XI and need an extra pacer if they are defending in a game, then Prasidh Krishna can also be considered. Ishant Sharma is also another option but his inconsistent form might be a concern.

Shubman Gill to open with Jos Buttler

We have seen in the past what England’s Jos Buttler can do as an opener in the IPL so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he does open with skipper Shubman Gill. This will mean that Sai Sudharsan bat at number three and someone like Glenn Phillips bat at number four. It, however, has to be noted that Sai Sudharsan did score a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 while opening for Gujarat Titans. Which means, GT might as well keep several combinations open.

