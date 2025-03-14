4 First-Choice Overseas CSK Players for Their Playing XI in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have to make a few tough playing XI choices in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent franchise in the Indian Premier League. They have five IPL championships in their cabinet and also hold the record for the most appearances in the playoffs.

CSK won their fifth title in 2023 but had a middling season last year. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side finished just outside the top four, with seven wins and as many losses. They have built a strong squad for the IPL 2025, with plenty of quality players.

In their overseas roster, CSK have Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nathan Ellis. Of those, only four can make it into the playing XI. So here’s our take on who could be the four first-choice overseas players for CSK in IPL 2025.

Rachin Ravindra

Chennai Super Kings’ other opening spot alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a toss-up between the New Zealand teammates Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Both of them have a strong case to feature in the CSK XI in IPL 2025.

Conway has been their trusted warrior for a few years. He missed the last season with an injury but amassed 924 runs in 2022-23, averaging 48.6 and striking at 141. However, the current form is not on his side, having had a disappointing SA20 campaign and then getting left out from the NZ ODI XI.

Rachin Ravindra, on the other hand, continues to elevate his stature. He was the ‘player of the tournament’ in the recent Champions Trophy 2025. Ravindra doesn’t have a great T20 record but offers a much higher upside. And for that reason, CSK should give him a consistent run in IPL 2025.

Sam Curran

England’s Sam Curran and Jamie Overton will be vying for the pace all-rounder spot in the CSK line-up. Overton is currently England’s first-choice option for that role but he has very little experience of playing in India. In the T20I series against India earlier this year, he looked all at sea with both bat and ball.

Curran was part of the CSK set-up in 2020-21, playing 23 games for them across two seasons. He has been in good form of late. Since June last year, Sam averages 44 with the bat and has picked up 31 wickets.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad was the costliest player Chennai Super Kings acquired in the IPL 2025 auction. It would be shocking if he doesn’t start every game for them. Noor and the Chepauk is a match made in heaven, and he should be a nightmare to face for other teams.

The 20-year-old left-arm wrist spinner had an underwhelming season last year but has been excellent since June last year. He has taken 54 wickets from 37 innings in this period at an economy of 6.54. Noor Ahmad’s quality means he will be their frontline spinner even on good batting pitches.

Matheesha Pathirana

Despite his recent form, Matheesha Pathirana would be one of the first names on the sheet for CSK. The Sri Lankan fast bowler was one of the five players Chennai Super Kings retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. They secured his services for a big amount of INR 13 crore.

Pathirana had an outstanding IPL season in 2023, where he claimed 19 wickets in 12 games at 8 runs per over. He missed half the tournament last year due to an injury but snared 13 scalps from only six games at 7.68 rpo.

The speedster had a poor SA20 campaign for Joburg Super Kings, picking up three wickets in six outings at 10.47. That shouldn’t have any bearing here as Pathirana has the skill set to be one of the most difficult bowlers to counter in the shorter format.

