IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 9, 2025

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He was also part of the team that won the title in 2022.

IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach

Gujarat Titans have appointed former Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, who was part of their squad last season, as their assistant coach for IPL 2025.

Wade played for Gujarat Titans for two seasons, in 2022 and 2024, but he was not part of the IPL mega auction after retiring from international cricket.

Gujarat Titans Announces Wade’s New Role on Social Media

GT announced Matthew Wade as their assistant coach through their social media handles. They welcomed him back to the team, calling him a champion and a fighter while expressing their excitement about his new role in the GT dugout.

“Champion. Fighter. Now our Assistant Coach! Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade!,” Gujarat Titans wrote on X.

Wade played 15 matches in the IPL, with 12 of them for Gujarat Titans. He was also part of the team that won the title in 2022.

The former Australia wicket-keeper was part of the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2024-25, where the team won the championship. He played nine matches and scored 168 runs in the tournament.

ALSO READ:

First Coaching Role for Matthew Wade

Although he has retired from international cricket, he continues to play domestic cricket. This will be his first experience as a member of a team’s coaching staff.

As an assistant coach, Wade will work alongside head coach Ashish Nehra and fellow assistant coaches Parthiv Patel, Aashish Kapoor, and Narender Negi in Gujarat Titans’ coaching staff.

GT Eyes Redemption After Poor 2024 season

GT had a disappointing performance last season, ending up eighth in the table. They will be looking for better performance this time. During the auction, they bolstered their team by adding players such as Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada.

They will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with a home match against Punjab Kings on March 25.

