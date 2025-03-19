Two Centuries: Rajasthan Royals Trio Sizzle With Extraordinary Knocks in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' key batters warmed up for IPL 2025 in some fashion with couple of them scoring centuries.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel were at their explosive best during an intra-squad practice match on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). While both Parag (144* off 64 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (104* off 44 balls) both scored centuries, Jaiswal played a fine knock of 83 runs from 34 balls. Parag’s knock was the standout among all three as his innings consisted of 10 sixes and 16 fours.

Parag and Jaiswal’s recent terrific IPL form

Parag, in fact, had a breakout IPL season last year, when he scored 573 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 135.14. Jaiswal too has been impressive in the last couple of seasons. He amassed 625 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2023, and the following year, he aggregated 435 runs from 16 matches.

ALSO READ:

Dhruv Jurel, who made his IPL debut in 2023, has however scored less than 200 runs in each of his two seasons. In 28 IPL matches overall, Jurel has aggregated 347 runs at a strike-rate of 151.53, including two half-centuries. Both of his fifties came during the IPL 2024 season.

RR aim for first title since 2008

Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL title since 2008, when they clinched the inaugural edition under the late Shane Warne’s captaincy. In IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals reached the playoffs but lost to eventual runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2. The Sanju Samson-led side will commence their IPL 2025 campaign with a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.