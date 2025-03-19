News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

144* Off 64: Rajasthan Royals Star Bashes Bowlers in Practice Game; Smashes 10 Sixes to Confirm Red-Hot Form Before IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Rajasthan Royals batter's sublime knock is a positive sign for the side ahead of IPL 2025.

Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag was in top form during an intra-squad practice game on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Riyan Parag’s entertaining knock before IPL 2025

Parag played an entertaining unbeaten knock of 144 runs from 64 balls, slamming 10 sixes and 16 fours. Parag’s knock is a positive sign for Rajasthan Royals, who are looking to clinch their first IPL title since winning the inaugural edition back in 2008.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Parag had a productive IPL 2024 season, scoring 573 runs from 16 matches including four half-centuries. That was a significant improvement from his forgettable run in IPL 2023, when Parag had scored just 78 runs from seven matches.

ALSO READ:

In IPL 2024, Parag’s highest score was an unbeaten 84 runs off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals. By doing so, he became the top scorer for a Rajasthan Royals batter at the number four position. He surpassed the record of Shane Watson, who scored 76 runs against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2008. Overall, the cricketer from Assam has played 70 IPL matches and scored 1173 runs at a strike-rate of 135.14 (Six fifties).

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on March 23.

Riyan Parag’s international career

Riyan Parag, a member of the World Cup-winning India Under-19 team in 2018, made his senior India debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare last year. He has played nine T20Is so far and scored 106 runs. Parag’s only ODI till date was against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year, where he scored just 15 runs before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag

Related posts

4 Delhi Capitals Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances

4 Delhi Capitals Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances Ft. Former KKR Pacer

Delhi Capitals will hope to end their long trophy drought in IPL 2025 but some of their key players will have to come good.
6:58 pm
Vishnu PN
Harpreet Brar

‘That Game Gave Me the Push’ – Punjab Kings’ Harpreet Brar Reveals the Three RCB Wickets He Manifested in IPL

Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar has gradually become one of the best bowlers in the IPL
6:23 pm
Vishnu PN
Clarke Former Australia Captain Not Happy With Harry Brook Pulling Out of IPL 2025

Former Australia Captain Not pleased With Harry Brook Pulling Out of IPL 2025

Harry Brook can return to the IPL set-up in the 2028 season.
6:09 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajasthan Royals Historic Signing Could Be Benched the Whole IPL 2025

‘Not Sure if We’ll Use Him’ – Rajasthan Royals Historic Signing Could Be Benched the Whole IPL 2025

RR bought him for an amount of INR 1.10 crore.
5:05 pm
Sagar Paul
Dasun Shanaka Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025

Harry Brook Replacement Fixed: All-rounder Spotted in Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

England's Harry Brook had recently pulled out of IPL 2025 to focus on his international cricket commitments.
3:38 pm
Vishnu PN
West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate Sanju Samson for India's T20I Captaincy

West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate for India’s T20I Captaincy

He highlighted the skills that would make his teammate an ideal candidate.
3:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy