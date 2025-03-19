144* Off 64: Rajasthan Royals Star Bashes Bowlers in Practice Game; Smashes 10 Sixes to Confirm Red-Hot Form Before IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals batter's sublime knock is a positive sign for the side ahead of IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag was in top form during an intra-squad practice game on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Riyan Parag’s entertaining knock before IPL 2025

Parag played an entertaining unbeaten knock of 144 runs from 64 balls, slamming 10 sixes and 16 fours. Parag’s knock is a positive sign for Rajasthan Royals, who are looking to clinch their first IPL title since winning the inaugural edition back in 2008.



Parag had a productive IPL 2024 season, scoring 573 runs from 16 matches including four half-centuries. That was a significant improvement from his forgettable run in IPL 2023, when Parag had scored just 78 runs from seven matches.

ALSO READ:

In IPL 2024, Parag’s highest score was an unbeaten 84 runs off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals. By doing so, he became the top scorer for a Rajasthan Royals batter at the number four position. He surpassed the record of Shane Watson, who scored 76 runs against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2008. Overall, the cricketer from Assam has played 70 IPL matches and scored 1173 runs at a strike-rate of 135.14 (Six fifties).

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on March 23.

Riyan Parag’s international career

Riyan Parag, a member of the World Cup-winning India Under-19 team in 2018, made his senior India debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare last year. He has played nine T20Is so far and scored 106 runs. Parag’s only ODI till date was against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year, where he scored just 15 runs before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.