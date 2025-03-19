‘Not Sure if We’ll Use Him’ – Rajasthan Royals Historic Signing Could Be Benched the Whole IPL 2025

RR bought him for an amount of INR 1.10 crore.

With the IPL 2025 season coming closer, Rajasthan Royals have shared an update about Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 13-year-old made news last year when he became the youngest player ever to be picked at an IPL auction. RR bought him for an amount of INR 1.10 crore.

Vikram Rathour Gives Update on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Debut

Speaking at the press conference, RR’s batting coach Vikram Rathour suggested that Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s debut in the IPL might not happen right away. While praising his exceptional talent, Rathour said the decision to include him in the playing XI would depend on the team’s strategy, the pitch conditions, and the opposition. He mentioned they signed Suryavanshi because he is a very special player with a lot of ability. Despite being so young, Rathour said he has rarely seen someone of his age with such power. He added that the signs are promising, and if Suryavanshi continues to work hard, he is sure to become a big player in the future.

“I am not sure if we will use him or not, it will depend on the strategy, the surface, and the opposition. We acquired his services because he is a very special player. He has a lot of ability, he may be young but I have hardly ever seen a player this young to possess the power he has. The signs are great and if he works hard I am sure he will be a big player,” Rathour stated in a press conference on Tuesday.

Youngest Indian to Score a Fifty in List A Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performances over the last year have made people even more excited about his future. He scored 71 runs from just 42 balls for Bihar against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest Indian to hit a fifty in List A cricket.

On the international stage, he grabbed attention with a fast century against Australia in Chennai, reaching the hundred in just 58 balls. It was the quickest by an Indian in youth Test cricket. He also helped India reach the final of the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup by scoring two important half centuries.

