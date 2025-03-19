News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rajasthan Royals Historic Signing Could Be Benched the Whole IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

‘Not Sure if We’ll Use Him’ – Rajasthan Royals Historic Signing Could Be Benched the Whole IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

RR bought him for an amount of INR 1.10 crore.

Rajasthan Royals Historic Signing Could Be Benched the Whole IPL 2025

With the IPL 2025 season coming closer, Rajasthan Royals have shared an update about Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 13-year-old made news last year when he became the youngest player ever to be picked at an IPL auction. RR bought him for an amount of INR 1.10 crore.

Vikram Rathour Gives Update on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Debut

Speaking at the press conference, RR’s batting coach Vikram Rathour suggested that Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s debut in the IPL might not happen right away. While praising his exceptional talent, Rathour said the decision to include him in the playing XI would depend on the team’s strategy, the pitch conditions, and the opposition. He mentioned they signed Suryavanshi because he is a very special player with a lot of ability. Despite being so young, Rathour said he has rarely seen someone of his age with such power. He added that the signs are promising, and if Suryavanshi continues to work hard, he is sure to become a big player in the future.

“I am not sure if we will use him or not, it will depend on the strategy, the surface, and the opposition. We acquired his services because he is a very special player. He has a lot of ability, he may be young but I have hardly ever seen a player this young to possess the power he has. The signs are great and if he works hard I am sure he will be a big player,” Rathour stated in a press conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

Youngest Indian to Score a Fifty in List A Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performances over the last year have made people even more excited about his future. He scored 71 runs from just 42 balls for Bihar against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest Indian to hit a fifty in List A cricket.

On the international stage, he grabbed attention with a fast century against Australia in Chennai, reaching the hundred in just 58 balls. It was the quickest by an Indian in youth Test cricket. He also helped India reach the final of the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup by scoring two important half centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vikram Rathour

Related posts

Dasun Shanaka Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025

Harry Brook Replacement Fixed: All-rounder Spotted in Delhi Capitals Camp Ahead of IPL 2025

England's Harry Brook had recently pulled out of IPL 2025 to focus on his international cricket commitments.
3:38 pm
Vishnu PN
West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate Sanju Samson for India's T20I Captaincy

West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate for India’s T20I Captaincy

He highlighted the skills that would make his teammate an ideal candidate.
3:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
lucknow super giants

4 LSG Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants aim for a second playoffs appearance in their fourth season and need their stars to perform
2:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’ Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

‘Is Baar Koi Aur Colour Dikhna Nahi Chahiye’: Hardik Pandya Special Message for Mumbai Indians Fans for IPL 2025

He will miss the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.
1:47 pm
Sagar Paul
Who will captain MI against CSK in IPL 2025 on March 23 Hardik Pandya reveals

Will Rohit Sharma Return as Captain for Mumbai Indians vs CSK in Their First IPL 2025 Game? Hardik Pandya Confirms

Hardik will return as captain for MI's next match against his former team Gujarat Titans on March 29.
2:26 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Bumrah sustained this injury during a gruelling Australia tour, where his workload was significantly high.
1:09 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy