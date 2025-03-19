West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate for India’s T20I Captaincy

He highlighted the skills that would make his teammate an ideal candidate.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), West Indies stalwart Shimron Hetmyer has named his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate and skipper Sanju Samson as a prospective captaincy option for the Indian T20I team.

Notably, Samson was handed over the RR leadership reins in 2021 and he has marshalled the troops quite impeccably so far. Across the four seasons where he has led, RR finished runners-up in 2022 while qualifying for the playoffs last season.

Heaping plaudits on Samson, Hetymer highlighted that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is extremely ‘calm’ as a leader and also looks after the welfare of teammates.

Speaking to Cricket.com, Shimron said,

“I rate Sanju Samson highly as a captain. I’m hoping he gets the opportunity to be captain in India at some point because he does a really good job keeping calm and ensuring that his team and teammates are all taken care of.”

Can Sanju Samson lead India in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Blue will be the defending champions in the next edition of the marquee tournament in 2026. Notably, following the event in West Indies and USA last time around, the BCCI have already named a new skipper in Suryakumar Yadav with senior pros like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja calling it quits in the shortest format.

SKY too has done a wonderful job leading the Indian team and enjoys a stellar record, winning five out of six series and drawing one. Thus, with the 2026 World Cup looming, it seems unlikely that Samson might get a chance to lead with SKY at the helm unless some unforeseen situation arises.

