Good News for RCB: Star Player Scores a Half Century During Intra Squad Match Before IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started their preparations for IPL 2025. In their intra-squad practice match, new captain Rajat Patidar scored a half-century.

Rajat Patidar Shows Good Form with 56 runs in Intra Squad Match

Patidar had a great IPL 2024 season, scoring 395 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 177.13. His good performance last season helped RCB reach the playoffs. That is why the team made him their new captain for this season. It is a big task for Rajat Patidar, but he will get plenty of support from senior players, especially Virat Kohli.

In the recent intra squad match, Patidar contributed with 56 runs. This is a good sign for both him and the team before the season starts.

Livingstone Looks to Regain Form in IPL 2025

Some other updates from the match are that Liam Livingstone scored 23 runs. He has not been in great form lately but will have an important role in RCB’s middle order. The team will need him to finish matches. If he gets back in form, he can be a dangerous batter. He can also bowl spin, which gives RCB more options.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled two overs in the practice game. He is likely to open the bowling for RCB in the powerplay. His experience and ability to swing the new ball will be key for the team this season.

Rasikh Dar Salam and Abhinandan Singh Impress in Practice Match

Young fast bowler Rasikh Dar Salam, who impressed for Delhi Capitals last season, is now part of the RCB squad. He did well in the intra-squad match and might be an important bowler for RCB in the death overs this season. RCB has struggled with death bowling before, so Rasikh’s good form can really help them in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood did not take part in the intra-squad match. However, there is no concern about any injury.

RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the defending champions KKR at Eden Gardens on 22nd March.

