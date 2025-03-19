Mumbai Indians Replacement Player Explains Reason for Picking IPL 2025 Over PSL 2025

He was set to play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025.

Corbin Bosch has reportedly provided an explanation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding his last-minute withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 in favour of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The all-rounder was initially set to represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 but opted out to join Mumbai Indians (MI) instead.

How Corbin Bosch Was Picked Up By Both Leagues?

The South African all-rounder was selected by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the PSL 10 draft. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, MI later named him as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams, prompting him to choose the IPL over the PSL. His decision sparked controversy, as fans and officials expect players to honour their contracts once they commit to a league.

Following his withdrawal, the PCB announced that Bosch would receive a legal notice for breaching his PSL contract. However, according to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the all-rounder has now clarified his stance to the PCB. Bosch reportedly stated that he based his decision on career growth and did not intend it as a sign of disrespect towards the PSL. He emphasised that joining Mumbai Indians would provide him with better opportunities, especially given that the five-time IPL champions also own franchises in various leagues worldwide.

The PCB is currently reviewing Bosch’s explanation before deciding whether to take any action against him. His withdrawal has once again highlighted the debate about players choosing between leagues based on career prospects and financial incentives.

PSL 2025 will take place from April 11 to May 18. IPL 2025 will run from 22 March to 25 May. With the tournaments overlapping, such cases of player withdrawals may continue to be a contentious issue in franchise cricket.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2025 campaign in an El Clasico against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. Suryakumar Yadav will lead his Mumbai franchise on March 23 in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya.

