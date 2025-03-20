‘Players Have Been Given…’: KKR Coach Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and their illustrious history serves as a testament to that.

Last year, the Shahrukh Khan co-owned team managed to lift their third title out of their four final appearances.

Furthermore, the team itself, over the past few years has looked like a solid unit with a strong core and promising young talents in their ranks. The results speak for themselves and KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit, who joined the team in 2022, revealed the mantra behind this recent success.

Speaking at the Knights Unplugged 2.0 event in Kolkata, Pandit said,

“The last three seasons players have been respected a lot. They’ve been given the freedom to take their own decisions as well as the management of the coaches have been allowed to take their own decisions. The journey has been special and it wouldn’t have been possible with the support of Venky Mysore, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.”

Pandit, who worked with Gautam Gambhir in 2024, welcomed Bravo warmly and feels the former Windies cricketer will add incredible value to the setup.

Heaping plaudits for his Caribbean colleague, Pandit stated,

“He (Bravo) is a legend. Adds value to the team and is a big asset for KKR. He understands what it takes to succeed. There are many things to learn from him.”

Recently, former India spinner sparked a controversy highlighting the stark difference in personalities of KKR’s two gaffers stating that ‘one starts the day at 5 AM, and the other stays up until 6 AM.’

With KKR set to enter a high-stakes season with title defence on the cards, it remains to be seen how the pair of Pandit-Bravo works out.

