Former CSK Player Trolls RCB in Viral Social Media Post as IPL 2025 Prep Heats Up

On March 19 a former player from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), S Badrinath, posted a video on his social media handle trolling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He tagged his team in the caption and wrote, “mindovoice ahead of IPL 2025.”

In the video, Badrinath is seen shaking hands with different people representing each of the nine other franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The logo of each team hovers on the faces of all the people. Notably, he exchanges hand-shakes with all the teams barring RCB. Badrinath refused to greet the RCB player and was seen walking past him.

This could be due to their rivalry over the number of trophies. The Super Kings were crowned champions for a record five times while RCB are yet to get their hands on the elusive trophy.

The batter shares a playful hug with Gujarat Titans and also embraces Sunrisers Hyderabad.

