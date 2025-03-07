News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ahead of the final, former RCB director and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has opined on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational throughout this Champions Trophy 2025.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 7, 2025

Varun Chakravarthy Threat Could Force Change in New Zealand Strategy for Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Varun Charkravarthy searches for his lengths early in the innings, and he becomes unplayable once he starts landing them in the right areas.

Ahead of the final, former RCB director and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has opined on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational throughout this Champions Trophy 2025.

Both teams will use a range of tactics to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final. India and New Zealand have been two of the most tactically superior sides throughout the competition, which has helped them qualify for the summit clash.

Ahead of the final, former RCB director and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has opined on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational throughout this Champions Trophy 2025. On Cricbuzz, he exclaimed Varun alone might force New Zealand to bat first and negate his threat.

“I think at the toss, from a tactical point of view, New Zealand will want to bat first and they will want to do what they did against South Africa in the semifinal. The reason why I say that is because of this man here, Varun Chakaravarthy.”

Notably, New Zealand also opted to bat first in the semifinal contest against South Africa in Lahore and posted a massive first-innings score. However, the conditions won’t be as easy to bat in Dubai, but they must still give themselves the best possible chance to make a contest.

Why will Varun Chakravarthy be more effective in the second innings in Dubai?

While Varun Chakravarthy can perform in both innings, his value might surge significantly in the second dig. The team batting first will get the best possible conditions to bat, and the spinners’ role won’t be as pronounced.

ALSO READ:

But once the pitch settles after one team completes the innings, it might turn more and elevate the spinners’ job. Varun wreaked havoc in the second innings against New Zealand in the last league-stage fixture, snaring five wickets.

Even though the target wasn’t too big, his spell never allowed New Zealand to remain in the chase. Indian spinners are skilled enough to make inroads at any stage, and all New Zealand can do is reduce the probability of it.

That is only possible if they bat first and force mistakes from Indian spinners by batting proactively and disrupting their lengths. Varun Charkravarthy searches for his lengths early in the innings, and he becomes unplayable once he starts landing them in the right areas, so New Zealand must be smart right from the start.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs NZ
India
New Zealand
Varun Chakravarthy

Related posts

Virat Kohli was cautious against Abrar throughout his stay, scoring only 16 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 53.33 without any boundary.

‘He never got angry’ – Abrar Ahmed Reveals How He Tried to Instigate Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli was cautious against Abrar throughout his stay, scoring only 16 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 53.33 without any boundary.
1:51 pm
Darpan Jain
south africa xi world cup 2027 aiden markram

What South Africa Starting XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Look Like After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

2:44 pm
Rohit Sankar
Confusion Around Rohit Sharma As BCCI Contracts Up for Renewal, Future Up for Debate After Champions Trophy 2025

Confusion Around Rohit Sharma As BCCI Contracts Up for Renewal, Future Up for Debate After Champions Trophy 2025

The board has also delayed announcing the new central contracts and will decide after the final.
12:54 pm
Sagar Paul
England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Team India Champions Trophy 2025

Explained: Here’s What Will Happen If India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9.
7:47 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul

Former India Player Lambasts Management for Using Star India Batter Worse Than a ‘Spare Tyre’

His erratic use in the Indian playing XI over the years has triggered the former India cricketer.
6:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy