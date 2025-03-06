News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 6, 2025

‘One Step Ahead of Dhoni’ – India Legend Reveals What Makes Virat Kohli Better Than Anyone Else

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

On India Today, Kapil Dev stated Kohli has the temperament for big matches and is one step ahead of Dhoni.

Comparisons between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni always resurface whenever one of the two performs anywhere. Even in general, these two greats are often compared to find out the better and more impactful player.

As Virat Kohli played another magnificent knock against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, those talks found voice again, with people giving their distinct views. The topic has been to find a better player in big matches, for both have been mighty effective when the stakes are high.

Along the same lines, Kapil Dev, former World Cup-winning captain, shared his views on the same matter. On India Today, Kapil stated Kohli has the temperament for big matches and is one step ahead of Dhoni.

“I think he has the temperament to take up a bigger challenge, and that is where he gets the energy. He likes to play like that and very few cricketers have that temperament. But end of the day, he has the talent and the class on how to win matches. We know Dhoni used to do that, but Kohli is one step ahead of anybody else.”

Virat Kohli to play a big role for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final

Virat Kohli has been in supreme form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and has already played two quality knocks under pressure against Pakistan and Australia. However, his job is undone, and he must step up in the big final.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma hasn’t shown enough signs of scoring big, and Shubman Gill has looked good but got out at the wrong time. So, Kohli must do the heavy lifting in the top order again and weave another prudent knock against the Kiwis.

New Zealand have a quality bowling attack, and its value will increase in Dubai. So, Kohli must bat deep and ensure providing solidity from one end.

The whole batting lineup will revolve around him, especially after showing his superior batting template that has reaped ample success for him and the team. He has played numerous match-winning knocks for India in knockout phases, and the team expects another memorable one from the best batter of this generation.



